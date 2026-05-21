Lifestyle Can I Get a Lift? ‘The View’ Host Shuts Down Facelift Rumors With Anti-Aging Confession Her skin looks so great that fans keep speculating about the work she’s had done. Jeff Lipsky/ABC

At 83, comedian Joy Behar maintains such a youthful appearance that she has to fend off accusations from fans that she has had a facelift.

On Tuesday, Behar revealed the secret to her bouncy skin and high cheekbones to The View’s executive producer Brian Teta on the Behind the Table podcast.

“Everybody thinks I’ve had a facelift, I have not had a facelift,” she said.

Joy Behar looks so youthful at 83 that some viewers suspected she had undergone a facelift. Jeff Lipsky/ABC

Despite not going under the knife, Behar said her looks did not come without effort.

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“I do work on myself,” she explained.

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She said she gets Botox injections—a neurotoxin often used to smooth out wrinkles—as well as hyaluronic acid dermal filler Restylane to fill in her lines and add volume.

Even though these cosmetic enhancements already total hundreds of dollars, Behar’s beauty routine extends further.

Joy Behar first joined "The View" as a panelist in 1997. Here, posing for a Walt Disney Television promotional photo in 1998. Steve Fenn /Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

She also routinely maintains her signature red hair, which she admitted is not her natural color.

“Just yesterday, I had a dye job, a highlight job, and a keratin treatment,” Behar said. “Everybody thinks that you look good because you’re naturally that good. You’re not.”

But the host, who has been part of The View since 1997, said the results were worth the time and effort to her.

“Look how stunning the hair looks!” she exclaimed.

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Behar also gave her opinion on men who undergo similar procedures.

“I don’t think that men age better, because when they start with the Botox and the eyelid surgery and the hair dye, they look ridiculous,” she stated bluntly.

Adding, “They’re better off just aging gracefully, and you have that advantage that people say, ‘Oh, he has a distinguished look.’”

In addition to her regular upkeep, Behar said she underwent a skin resurfacing treatment with the Clear + Brilliant laser in October, which can help achieve a more youthful complexion.

Joy Behar in Chelsea, New York City, in March 2025. Michael Stewart/GC Images

Behar has also been open about using Ozempic, noting that the GLP-1 weight loss medication helped her drop 25 pounds.

In addition, Behar said in October that she partially attributed her youthful looks to her genes.

“I happen to have good skin. I inherited that from my mother,” she explained. “I don’t really have a lot of wrinkles. And I’m lucky that I have a lot of hair. I do have a lot of hair; I never lost it.”

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