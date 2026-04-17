Lifestyle off the hook ‘The View’ Host Shares Bizarre Ozempic Side Effect The weight loss drug helped her lose 25 pounds, but that wasn’t all she lost. Jeff Lipsky/ABC

The View host Joy Behar suffered a weird side effect from her weight loss medication.

“Ever since I went on Ozempic, I lost like 25 lbs,” Behar, 83, told her cohosts on Thursday’s episode of The View.

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But Behar revealed that weight was not the only thing she had lost while taking the GLP-1 drug. She also noticed her sense of taste had changed.

Joy Behar in Chelsea, New York City, in March 2025. Michael Stewart/GC Images

“I cannot eat seafood anymore,” she told her co-hosts.

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“I can’t look at shrimp, I can’t look at fluke, nothing anymore,” Behar said, adding, “Dead or alive, I’m not eating them.”

Some studies suggest that glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists may—in addition to suppressing appetite—also affect taste buds and induce food aversions. While clinical research on this unusual side effect is limited, anecdotally, seafood aversions may not be exclusive to Behar.

One Reddit thread titled “Ozempic Ruined My Love For Tinned Fish” has multiple users discussing that they, too, no longer enjoy the taste of canned fish after taking GLP-1 medication. Many Redditors in the thread noted that after starting the weight loss drugs, fish tasted more “metallic.”

Behar brought up the new fish aversion while the cast discussed a new study that found lobsters do feel pain when boiled alive.

“I’m off the hook here,” she joked after her revelation.

Meanwhile, although co-host Sunny Hostin, 57, also has a history of taking GLP-1s, she has not experienced a similar change in her liking for seafood.

“Lobster is like my favorite thing,” Hostin said.

On the March 19, 2024, episode of The View, she revealed she had lost weight with the help of Mounjaro, another GLP-1 drug. She stated she is no longer using it.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg has also been open about her weight loss with the help of Mounjaro, but she had a completely different reason for abstaining from lobster.

“I don’t eat lobster because years and years and years ago, we were in a giant group of people and so everyone was having lobster and they had not finished cooking mine and it moved,” she said, sharing that she no longer eats “anything with a face.”

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