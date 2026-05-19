Lifestyle 70 going on 35 ‘Thelma & Louise’ Star, 70, Stuns Fans Who Say She Looks Decades Younger Who says there’s an age limit on minidresses? IMDb

Geena Davis proved that a minidress can look just as good at 70 as it did at 35.

On May 18, the Thelma & Louise star wowed fans as she posed on the red carpet at the premiere of her new Netflix show, The Boroughs, in which she stars opposite Bill Pullman.

For years, the Oscar winner has preferred long gowns and pants that cover her legs. But Davis, now a septuagenarian, stunned onlookers in her short, black-and-white beaded dress outside the Netflix Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood.

Geena Davis posed in a flattering minidress on the red carpet of the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix’s ”The Boroughs” in Hollywood on May 18, 2026. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

The design featured a deep-V neckline, complemented by two thin necklaces, and its hemline fell just along the tips of her fingers.

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The Beetlejuice actress accessorized with round silver earrings, semi-thin black tights, and black pointed-toe heels.

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Geena Davis’s makeup and hair made her appearance even more vibrant. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Davis emphasized her enviable cheekbones with cool-toned pink blush—perfectly complemented by her mauve lip color—while long lash extensions framed the actress’s deep-brown eyes. She wore her hair side-parted, styling it into carefree, loose waves.

The look flattered Davis, being more playful and youthful than many of the looks she wore at 35.

Geena Davis’s style choices in the ’90s were not always as youthful and flattering as her latest minidress. Pictured here in 1991 at 35. Ron Galella/Getty Images

After Davis posted photos on Instagram from her current press tour, commenters admired how youthful she looked.

“Looking stunning as ever!” one person wrote.

Another user added, “OMG, you are 70 years old, still looking 21. You are so beautiful.”

While discussing her new role on the Netflix show during an interview with CBS Mornings, Davis expressed excitement about playing a “kind of a badass” who “refuses to be sidelined by age.”

“It’s so weird when you get older,” she said. “You have a picture of what it’ll be like, and then you’re there like, ‘I’m still me. Nothing happened.’”

Geena Davis and Tom Hanks in "A League of Their Own" in 1992. IMDb

In April, Davis reunited with her A League of Their Own co-star Madonna at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Davis was part of a Thelma and Louise-inspired portion of pop-singer Sabrina Carpenter’s performance—a part played by her Thelma and Louise co-star, Susan Sarandon, during the weekend prior.

Madonna, on the other hand, joined the young pop singer on stage for a shared performance ahead of the release of their new single, “Bring Your Love.”

Davis and Madonna posted a picture of their reunion on Instagram.

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