Comedian Joy Behar looks far younger than her 83 years, but she doesn’t credit her radiant, youthful-looking complexion to plastic surgery. Instead, the View host says anyone can achieve sculpted cheekbones and bouncy skin like hers—as long as they’re not afraid of needles.

“You just have to get Restylane [fillers] for that,” she told People.

Joy Behar in Chelsea, New York City, in March 2025. TheStewartofNY/GC Images

“Because it’s fat or collagen or whatever the hell they put in there—it’s not really bones. The filler is actually way better than the Botox. The Botox, I don’t know what that does. It freezes lines on your forehead, I guess,” she explained.

Restylane is a popular FDA-approved hyaluronic acid dermal filler that is injected under the skin by a medical practitioner, typically a doctor or nurse.

Hyaluronic acid is a naturally occurring substance that helps the skin stay hydrated and full. As we age, our bodies stop producing hyaluronic acid, which contributes to a more dull, older appearance of the skin. Adding hyaluronic acid back through filler injections can restore the volume lost during the aging process.

Typically, Restylane costs between $500 and $800 per syringe, and the results last between six months and a year. The results are well worth the cost and effort, as far as Behar is concerned.

“People think I had a facelift,” she said. “I did not have a facelift. Basically, I just get Botox and filler.”

Joy Behar first joined "The View" as a panelist in 1997. Here, posing for a Walt Disney Television promotional photo in 1998. Steve Fenn /Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Behar, who has appeared on The View since 1997, also attributed her youthful appearance to her genes.

“I happen to have good skin. I inherited that from my mother. I don’t really have a lot of wrinkles. And I’m lucky that I have a lot of hair. I do have a lot of hair; I never lost it,” she said.

While many A-listers turn to the reliable facelift as they age—and some even undergo two or three—Behar says she was scared away from the invasive procedure in the 1980s.

“I have one friend who got a facelift when she was 30, and she wanted to be prettier. I never heard of such a thing at the time. But remember the work in the ’80s, you looked so strange,” she recalled.

Behar also said she “knew a lot of women who were addicted to plastic surgery.”

Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Whoopi Goldberg, Robin Wright, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah on the set of "The View" in September 2025. Lou Rocco/American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. via Getty Images

Behar discussed her affinity for Restylane and Botox injections on The View in October. In the episode, she also said she underwent a Clear + Brilliant laser treatment, a resurfacing procedure that encourages plumper skin and a more youthful appearance.

“I don’t wake up looking like this,” she joked in the episode.