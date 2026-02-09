Mom Let 16-Year-Old Daughter Get Botox to Boost Her Confidence

Botox, once a bastion of the rich and (already) wrinkly, is reaching an entirely new audience: teen girls. And they’re getting the stamp of approval from their parents.

Clinics and med spas report an increase in clients in their twenties and early thirties seeking so-called “Baby Botox”—small preventive measures to discourage the formation of fine lines rather than get rid of them after the fact. But how young is too young?

Trained aesthetician Jessica Miller told the New York Post why she allowed her 16-year-old senior, Jazlyn Miller, to get aesthetic injections.

Jazlyn’s journey with Botox started when she received injections of the popular neurotoxin to treat her chronic jaw pain, which lowered her threshold for cosmetic injections.

“[I] was like, ‘Well, I’ve already gotten Botox, so I might as well just go all in,’” she said.

Three months after her treatment, Jazlyn chose to address the fine lines she claimed to see forming around her eyes and between her eyebrows. “It wasn’t too bad, but I wanted to prevent it now,” she said.

With her mother’s permission, Jazlyn received multiple units of Botox around her eyes.

“It was definitely the talk of the town. A lot of people were judgmental, like, ‘How dare you get Botox at 16?’” Jazlyn said.

Jessica recalled receiving a “lot of backlash” from other parents, but she offered a reason for supporting her daughter’s choice.

“I wanted her to feel her best, and she was starting to feel insecure. I will do whatever it takes as her mother to make her feel like she is, the way that I see her in my eyes, the most beautiful person around,” Jessica said.

Jazlyn did notice an effect on her confidence after her appointment. “After seeing [my results], I just felt like I was glowing. It makes me feel better about myself,” she said, adding, “It feels like self-care. I just feel more confident. It’s like putting on makeup or getting your hair done. That’s how I feel when I get my Botox.”

Starting Botox at any age carries risks, including drooping eyelids and vision problems. Too much Botox too often can also cause muscle atrophy, typically resulting in a more aged appearance.

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

“Botox relaxes muscle groups, and just like any other muscle: If you don’t use it, you lose it,” Dr. Azadeh Shirazi, a board-certified dermatologist in La Jolla, California, previously told The Looker.

Dr. Shirazi added, “Muscles may weaken or thin with time if misusing this injection.”

While aware of the risks, Jazlyn says they were not enough to deter her.

“It absolutely does worry me. But there’s always something that could happen. You could get into a car wreck, but that doesn’t stop you from getting in the car. I just feel like sometimes you have to do what you want to do,” she said.

Botox can be expensive, too: The recommended follow-up schedule is every three to four months, and the younger you start, the higher the total cost over the years.

Jessica told the New York Post that she paid $275 for her daughter’s first appointment. Since her initial visit, Jazlyn has received Botox injectionsevery three months.

“I don’t want to say it’s an addiction, but now it’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, I look forward to my next visit,’” Jazlyn told the outlet.