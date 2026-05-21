Lifestyle YOU WANNA STAY ON TOP? ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Star Reveals Jaw-Dropping Facelift Dr. Harrison H. Lee

An America’s Next Top Model judge revealed her plastic surgery results in dramatic before-and-after photos.

In February, Janice Dickinson, a prominent model of the 1970s and ’80s, underwent a full-face rejuvenation.

On Monday, her plastic surgeon, Dr. Harrison H. Lee, posted an Instagram video showing the 71-year-old’s dramatic results.

Janice Dickinson opted for a facelift in February 2026. Pictured here in Hollywood, California, in October 2025. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Dr. Lee, who has offices in Beverly Hills and New York City, said Dickinson’s procedures included an endoscopic brow and midface lift.

ADVERTISEMENT

These procedures use a tiny camera to lift the brows, cheeks, and nasolabial folds with minimal scarring.

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

The mother of two underwent a deep-plane facelift, as well, which lifted not only her skin but also the underlying muscles and fat pads.

Janice Dickinson underwent multiple plastic surgeries to rejuvenate her face and neck. Dr. Harrison H. Lee

Dickinson, known for her unfiltered commentary as a judge on the first four seasons of Tyra Banks’s competition series, America’s Next Top Model, also opted for a dual-plane neck lift to address the muscles and skin of her neck.

She also underwent a subnasal lip lift, during which skin was removed from under her nose to elevate her upper lip.

Dr. Lee also performed an “extensive” fat transfer on Dickinson.

During this procedure, fat was taken from one part of Dickinson’s body—such as the stomach or hips—purified, and injected into her face to add volume.

To top it all off, the supermodel opted for a full-face CO2 laser resurfacing, a laser treatment that helps reverse sun damage and diminish the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

Janice Dickinson debuted her incredible transformation on social media. Dr. Harrison H. Lee

When the video showed Dickinson’s current look, the reality star smiled happily at the camera, her skin glowing from her forehead to her chest.

Dr. Lee wrote that Dickinson is currently three months post-operation, and “beyond ecstatic with the results.”

The supermodel seemingly confirmed Dr. Lee’s claim with a candid comment, “I f---ing love it.”

Other commenters agreed with Dickinson, swooning over her “naturally beautiful” results.

Commenters were blown away by Janice Dickinson’s results. Instagram/Dr. Harrison H. Lee

One person wrote, “Janice looks 40 years younger and exactly like she did in her late thirties. Wow!”

Another one added, “Janice looks better than ever. This is incredible work, Dr.”

Dr. Lee emphasized in the post that the photos were published without any editing or filters.

Janice Dickinson is a supermodel with a decades-long career. Pictured here walking the Fashion Relief fashion show runway in New York City in 2005, benefiting victims of Hurricane Katrina. Mike Segar/Reuters

Dickinson’s choice to allow her surgeon to share her results publicly is in line with a current trend.

Kris Jenner told Vogue Arabia in August 2025 that she had undergone her second facelift, a follow-up to her 2011 procedure.

Later, in March 2026, actress Denise Richards shared before-and-after photos of her facelift and even gave interviews about the operation.

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Recommended Annual Save 47 % $35 Year One then $ 59.99 yearly Select Discounted annual rate

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Monthly $1 Welcome Offer then $ 5.99 monthly Select Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Ad-Free $99 Year One then $ 119.99 yearly Select Premium ad-free reading

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ Total $ Continue with Google Continue with Facebook or continue with Email Continue

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog