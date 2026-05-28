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GRAY HAIR DON'T CARE

‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ Star Slams Comments About Her ‘Old Lady Hair’

“Some of you seem very concerned about the silver in my hair.”

Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker
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LOS ANGELES - SEPTEMBER 13: Everybody Loves Raymond. A CBS television family sitcom. Premiere episode September 13, 1996. From left is Patricia Heaton (as Debra Barone) and Ray Romano (as Ray Barone). (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

CBS via Getty Images

An Everybody Loves Raymond star slammed a commenter criticizing her for embracing her natural silver hue.

On Wednesday, Patricia Heaton, 68, received a comment on Instagram that read, “You’re too young for gray old lady hair.”

Heaton sat in her car, smiling and laughing, as she delivered a snarky response to the remark.

In October 2025, after growing out her gray hair for four years, Patricia Heaton had a subtle ombre with brunette ends. Pictured here on the red carpet of the 56th Annual GMA Dove Awards in Nashville, Tennessee.

In October 2025, after growing out her gray hair for four years, Patricia Heaton had a subtle ombre with brunette ends. Pictured here on the red carpet of the 56th Annual GMA Dove Awards in Nashville, Tennessee.

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

“Some of you seem very concerned about the silver in my hair,” the Emmy-winning actress said, her sterling-colored strands shimmering in the sunlight.

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One of her most famous roles was Debra Barone, whom she portrayed on the CBS hit sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond from 1996 to 2005.

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Debra was married to the show’s lead character, Raymond Barone, who was portrayed by Ray Romano.

The CBS televison series "Everybody Loves Raymond" received an Emmy nomination for Best Comedy Series as nominations were announced in Los Angeles, July 12, 2001. Cast members shown (L-R) are Ray Romano, Brad Garrett, Doris Roberts, Peter Boyle and Patricia Heaton. The Emmy Awards will be presented in Los Angeles September 16.

Actors Ray Romano, Brad Garrett, Doris Roberts, Peter Boyle, and Patricia Heaton for "Everybody Loves Raymond."

STR News via Reuters

“But let me just say, there’s [sic] some things that come along in life that I’ve just decided to embrace,” the actress said, adding, “And that doesn’t include boxed hair dye.“

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Heaton began growing out her gray roots in 2021.

In 2025, she debuted a full salt-and-pepper transformation and has since maintained her natural hue.

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To her, the most important thing is that her nearest and dearest do not care about such minor details.

“The people in my life love me no matter what color my hair is,” Heaton said.

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Adding, “And maybe we could all use a little more of just accepting what is and being grateful.”

She ended the video smiling and nodding at the camera.

In 2025, Patricia Heaton cut her hair into a longer bob, fully embracing her salt-and-pepper shade. Pictured here at the Los Angeles special screening of "Merv" in December 2025.

In December 2025, Patricia Heaton cut her hair into a longer bob, fully embracing her salt-and-pepper shade. Pictured here at the Los Angeles special screening of “Merv."

Jesse Grant/Variety via Getty Images

In the caption, Heaton wrote, “Just sayin’…" and she added multiple hashtags that included #GreyHairDontCare," and “#SilverFox.”

Commenters were quick to praise Heaton not only for her well-worded take, but for her “glossy” and “healthy” hair.

Patricia Heaton dyed her hair until 2021. Pictured here at the 24th Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica in 2019.

Patricia Heaton dyed her hair until 2021. Pictured here at the 24th Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica in 2019.

Danny Moloshok/Reuters

“I think it oozes confidence,” one person wrote of the actress’s gray hue, adding, “you look stunning!”

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Another person added, “You look fabulous and the grey brightens up your gorgeous complexion!”

Patricia Heaton, Doris Roberts, Brad Garrett, and Ray Romano of “Everybody Loves Ramon,” pose with their Favorite Comedy Series prizes at the Annual TV Guide Awards in 2000.

Patricia Heaton, Doris Roberts, Brad Garrett, and Ray Romano of “Everybody Loves Ramon,” pose with their Favorite Comedy Series prizes at the Annual TV Guide Awards in 2000.

STR News via Reuters

Many even wrote that Heaton’s hair inspired them, and was their goal on their personal gray hair journeys.

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“I would legitimately take a photo of your hair to a hair salon and say ‘do this’,” one person wrote, adding, “It is gorgeous. Looks like platinum silver highlights, with dark low lights. Love it.”

Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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