‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ Star Slams Comments About Her ‘Old Lady Hair’
An Everybody Loves Raymond star slammed a commenter criticizing her for embracing her natural silver hue.
On Wednesday, Patricia Heaton, 68, received a comment on Instagram that read, “You’re too young for gray old lady hair.”
Heaton sat in her car, smiling and laughing, as she delivered a snarky response to the remark.
“Some of you seem very concerned about the silver in my hair,” the Emmy-winning actress said, her sterling-colored strands shimmering in the sunlight.
One of her most famous roles was Debra Barone, whom she portrayed on the CBS hit sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond from 1996 to 2005.
Get a First Look
Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker
By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Debra was married to the show’s lead character, Raymond Barone, who was portrayed by Ray Romano.
“But let me just say, there’s [sic] some things that come along in life that I’ve just decided to embrace,” the actress said, adding, “And that doesn’t include boxed hair dye.“
Heaton began growing out her gray roots in 2021.
In 2025, she debuted a full salt-and-pepper transformation and has since maintained her natural hue.
To her, the most important thing is that her nearest and dearest do not care about such minor details.
“The people in my life love me no matter what color my hair is,” Heaton said.
Adding, “And maybe we could all use a little more of just accepting what is and being grateful.”
She ended the video smiling and nodding at the camera.
In the caption, Heaton wrote, “Just sayin’…" and she added multiple hashtags that included #GreyHairDontCare," and “#SilverFox.”
Commenters were quick to praise Heaton not only for her well-worded take, but for her “glossy” and “healthy” hair.
“I think it oozes confidence,” one person wrote of the actress’s gray hue, adding, “you look stunning!”
Another person added, “You look fabulous and the grey brightens up your gorgeous complexion!”
Many even wrote that Heaton’s hair inspired them, and was their goal on their personal gray hair journeys.
“I would legitimately take a photo of your hair to a hair salon and say ‘do this’,” one person wrote, adding, “It is gorgeous. Looks like platinum silver highlights, with dark low lights. Love it.”
Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35.
AnnualSave 47%
- Discounted annual rate
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Monthly
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Ad-Free
- Premium ad-free reading
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast.
AnnualSave 47%
- Discounted annual rate
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Monthly
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Ad-Free
- Premium ad-free reading
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Sign in
Login dialog