Drew Barrymore Goes Full Gray in Dramatic Hair Reveal
Drew Barrymore, 50, underwent a gray hair transformation this week, proving silvery shades are nothing to be afraid of.
The actress and TV host revealed the striking makeover in a new Instagram video posted by celebrity hairdresser Chris Appleton, whose client list includes Martha Stewart and Kris Jenner.
In the video, taken from the set of The Drew Barrymore Show, Appleton placed salon capes on Barrymore and One Day at a Time star Valerie Bertinelli, 65.
Barrymore, whose hair is usually a warm brunette hue, transformed into a cool-toned gray that bordered on white, while Bertinelli swapped her dark brunette for a salt-and-pepper shade with lighter face-framing strands (often referred to as “money pieces”) at the front.
In the caption, Appleton wrote, “Gray hair… challenge accepted.”
He also listed the Schwarzkopf professional hair-color products used in the makeovers, including the Blondeme lightener and the demi-permanent Igora dye.
People were quick praise the two “silver sisters” and their new looks.
“I am obsessed with the gray,” one user wrote. Another commented, “This is fabulous! Welcome to the silver side.”
An eagle-eyed observer noticed a major detail, however: Bertinelli appeared to be missing her bangs in the “after” shots, leading to speculation that she and Barrymore were wearing wigs.
“Nahhh im [sic] calling WIG!!!” one person wrote, adding, “It’s way too shiny and the styles/cuts are completely different to before!”
Many fans of the pair’s fresh hair hues were unbothered by whether or not their transformations were achieved with wigs.
Paulina Porizkova, a 1980s supermodel, commented on the post, “I can’t tell if this is for real, but damn, the silver looks amazing on both!”
In 2024, Barrymore told People magazine that she was not yet ready to embrace her gray hair, instead launching a copper hair dye shade in collaboration with Garnier Nutrisse.
“I do love that [gray] is trending and looks so beautiful and is like a fashion statement. But I just don’t feel ready to go down that road. I’m only 48, so it’s not completely gray, but I definitely have a lot of gray hairs,” Barrymore said.
She continued, “But I can also keep dyeing it. I don’t really care if I look like a Just For Men ad when I’m older.”
