Lifestyle Gray Will Hunting Matt Damon Enters His ‘Silver Fox’ Era With a Bang “This is the best he has ever looked.” Cindy Ord/Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Matt Damon, 55, is walking proof that gray looks great.

The Good Will Hunting star has embraced his gray transformation for years, but his salt-and-pepper look continues to gain attention and praise, especially on social media.

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On Saturday, Damon stepped out in Rosehill Gardens in Australia to enjoy the legendary Golden Slipper horse racing event, with a noticeably lighter shade of gray.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon at the premiere of "The Rip" in New York City in January 2026. Jeenah Moon/Jeenah Moon/Reuters

A post about the outing by the Australian Turf Club quickly garnered comments from people admiring Damon’s hair.

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In the video, Damon stepped out of a black car and walked towards the event in a sharp navy blue suit, a tan tie, and sunglasses.

Matt Damon on "Good Will Hunting." IMDb

His gray hair was brushed up, and his beard and mustache trimmed.

People in the comments expressed their love for the style, calling the Oscar winner handsome and “sexy silver fox.”

Instagram/Australian Turf Club

“He looks more handsome now than he did when he was younger,” one commenter wrote.

His sharp, tailored look even drew comparisons to his namesake role as a CIA agent in the Jason Bourne action-thriller series.

Damon attended the event with his wife, Luciana Damon, whom he married in 2005.

In 2011, Damon, who had recently shaved his hair for a role, told Cooper Anderson that he was already gray on Anderson Live.

Luciana Damon and Matt Damon at the Met Gala in May 2024. Andrew Kelly/Andrew Kelly/Reuters

He said his color began to change after having children. He is a father to four daughters: Alexia, 26, from Luciana’s previous marriage; Isabella, 19; Gia, 17; and Stella, 15.

“I like to say to my daughters. I point out all the gray, and I’m like, ‘you did this, and you did this, and you did this,’” he joked to People in 2012. “They really think it’s funny.”

That same year, Damon said he wanted to embrace his gray hair for his 2011 role in the comedy We Bought a Zoo, but the studio made him dye his grays out.

Matt Damon on SiriusXM's 'Andy Cohen Live' in New York City in January 2026. Cindy Ord/Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

“I was like, ‘I like my gray hair, I’m proud of it,’” he recalled.

Thankfully, for his next role in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, set to release in July 2026, Damon gets to fully embrace his gray hair—and pair it with a full beard.

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