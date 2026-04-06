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'I said what I said'

Soap Star, 85, Hits Back at Critics Claiming She Wears ‘Too Much Makeup’

The “Knots Landing” actress isn’t issuing apologies for her aesthetic.

Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker
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Updated
Donna Mills

Donna Mills/Instagram

Knots Landing star Donna Mills, 85, hit back at criticism over her appearance—specifically, the amount of effort she puts into it.

On April 5, Mills posted an Instagram video in response to a fan who left her a comment reading, “You wear too much makeup for your age.”

The video begins with the soap-opera icon sitting in a chair, wearing jeans, a leather jacket, and a black top with a lace-trimmed neckline.

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Her blond hair is curled with a side part, and her dramatic makeup includes smoky brown eyeshadow, strong black lashes, pink blush, and lilac lipstick.

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“Oh, this comment?” she says, pointing at the comment on the screen. “I guess I didn’t get the memo.”

Jane Elliot and Donna Mills in "Knots Landing" in 1979.

Jane Elliot and Donna Mills in "Knots Landing" in 1980. Mills appeared on the long-running soap opera for nine seasons.

IMDb

She snaps her fingers, and the video cuts to the actress wearing a long-sleeved, buttoned-up white shirt, slim silver glasses, gray hair pulled back, and considerably less makeup.

“Did you want me to look like this?” she asks, laughing.

“Sorry, not sorry,” Mills says, before the video cuts back to her usual look. “I like the way I look.”

“This is my style,” she continues, “and style doesn’t have an expiration date, does it?”

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She simply captioned the post, “I said what I said.”

Donna Mills has enjoyed thick mascara and pink blush for years. Pictured here in Beverly Hills in 2001.

Donna Mills has enjoyed thick mascara and pink blush for years. Pictured here in Beverly Hills in 2001.

Fred Prouser/Reuters

Fans quickly embraced Mills’s message, with over 11,000 comments flooding in, praising the actress as an inspiration in grace and beauty.

“You are stunning and your makeup is beautiful! Love your response and the graciousness along with it! That’s why you exude being a Lady!” one person wrote.

Instagram comment

Donna Mills/Instagram

Another added, “Well, who asked this person for their opinion? I think Donna looks great, in fact, I don’t believe she’s even aged. Her makeup is perfect!”

Donna Mills responded to the criticism saying, "This is my style." Here at the premiere for the documentary "Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion" in Los Angeles, in 2024.

Donna Mills responded to the criticism, saying, "This is my style." Here at the premiere for the documentary "Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion" in Los Angeles, in 2024.

Mario Anzuoni/Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Even some celebrities joined the conversation, with Oscar winner Viola Davis, 60, writing “wooooohoooo” alongside clapping-hand emojis and hearts, demonstrating her support of Mills’s ethos.

Instagram comment from Viola Davis

Screenshot

Donna Mills/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, 57, wrote, “I love this so much,” with a heart.

Instagram comment from Kyle Richards

Donna Mills/Instagram

Some commenters disagreed with Mills’s message. She handled those, too, with the same grace she showed in responding to the first critic.

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One person wrote, “Less is more,” to which Mills replied, “To you. You do you... I’ll do me!” signing with a heart emoji.

Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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