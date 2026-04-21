Lifestyle 50 SHADES Salma Hayek’s Gray Hair Steals the Spotlight The actress put her silver strands front and center. Fred Prouser/Reuters

Salma Hayek, 59, demonstrated exactly how she goes gray in style at her latest red carpet event.

The From Dusk Till Dawn actress has embraced her natural silver strands since 2020, allowing them to peek through her smooth blowouts and silky waves. But her latest hairstyle turned the gray streaks in her hair into the centerpiece of her overall look.

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On Saturday, Hayek arrived at the 12th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in Santa Monica, California. The event, sometimes referred to as “the Oscars of Science,” celebrates the accomplishments of leading researchers in Life Sciences, Fundamental Physics, and Mathematics.

Salma Hayek’s silver strands were highlighted by her choice of silver earrings at the 12th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in California on April 18, 2026. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Her beehive, created by celebrity hairstylist Andy Lecompte, featured a high bun with teased-up volume at the crown.

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The front pieces were elegantly swept from the left to the right, placing her gray streaks front and center.

The shimmering silver strands were further emphasized by the dangling teardrop silver-and-diamond earrings Hayek accessorized with.

Salma Hayek stunned in a black Gucci gown with a plunging neckline. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Hayek’s gown was a slightly see-through black lace number with ruffled short sleeves, a train, and silver embellishments by Gucci.

The look was chosen by celebrity stylist Jason Bolden, who is favored by stars like Demi Moore.

Salma Hayek's husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, matched the actress in a classic black suit and bow tie at the 12th Breakthrough Prize ceremony gala in California. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Hayek’s husband, French businessman François Henri-Penault, matched her in a black tuxedo and a bow tie.

The makeup—done by celebrity artist Ash K Holm—added to Hayek’s glamorous look. Her bright brown eyes were emphasized with black winged eyeliner that reached from the inner corners to just beyond the outer corners, and she wore false lashes.

Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

Rosy-pink blush highlighted her radiant complexion and high cheekbones, and a milky-rose shade of lipstick topped off the overall look.

On a post from the event that Hayek shared on Instagram, people swooned over her gray hair, calling it “fabulous” and “sexy.”

On Instagram, fans loved Hayek's gray hair. Instagram/Salma Hayek

While many women in Hollywood have opted to forgo or quit aesthetic treatments—such as Botox, fillers, and plastic surgery—seeing a woman show off her white or gray hair on a red carpet is still relatively rare.

Hayek has always been a trailblazer, though: In 2003, she became the first-ever Mexican actress nominated for Best Actress at the Academy Awards for her portrayal of legendary artist Frida Kahlo in Frida.

Hayek first began showing her gray transformation on social media as early as 2020, calling her roots “the white hair of wisdom” on Instagram. Later, she embraced her hair at Hollywood events, from movie previews to awards shows.

Salma Hayek at the preview of "Desperado" in 1995. Fred Prouser/Reuters

She told Allure in 2025 that her priority was not her color, but her hair health.

“My hair doesn’t like to be dyed. I look better with healthy hair that’s white,” she explained.

Salma Hayek at the 2025 Breakthrough Prize ceremony in California in 2025. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

And if she feels like being fully brunette, she told Good Morning America that she simply uses makeup to blend the grays into the rest of her hair.

“You don’t see the white hair right now because I put mascara,” she said, demonstrating how she swipes the lash product across her hairline.

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