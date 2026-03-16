Lifestyle 'SMOKE & MIRRORS' ‘90s Supermodel Shows What Her Body Really Looks Like at 60 “This tummy is not going anywhere.” Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Sports Illustrated legend Paulina Porizkova shared her honest thoughts on her changing body.

The 60-year-old model posed indoors in a pink lace underwear set in a new Instagram video, her thick gray hair parted to the side.

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“How do you look so fabulous at 60? Well, it’s all just in good light and posing,” Porizkova laughed in the video. “The reality is this,” she said, zooming in on her skin under her arms and squeezing it.

Instagram/Paulina Porizkova

“I am 60 years old,” she said, turning to the side and touching her stomach. “This is what it looks like, and also in the last few years, I’ve gained like 15 pounds, and this tummy is not going anywhere.”

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“Also, it carried two children. Doesn’t matter how many Pilates lessons and how much weight I lift. The skin is just the skin,” she said, adding, “But you know what? I like myself better this way.”

Paulina Porizkova began her modeling career at only 15. Here posing in Vogue in 1989. Arthur Elgort/Conde Nast via Getty Images

“Smoke and mirrors, folks,” she wrote in her caption, adding, “That’s how you make it look good for a moment. The truth is, gravity takes its toll.”

“But! Gravity has also built your strength so you can hold your head higher than ever,” she wrote.

"Smoke and mirrors," the supermodel wrote in her caption. Instagram/Paulina Porizkova

“I first bought this lingerie set seven years ago for someone who couldn’t have cared less about the lingerie, he just needed me to be 20 years younger,” Porizkova revealed.

“And now, even though I barely fit into it, it’s entirely worth to put it on just to see the look on my love’s @sjeffgreenstein face," she wrote about her fiancé, television writer Jeff Greenstein, 62. The two host the Twenty Good Summers podcast together.

“And so with all the obvious so-called-flaws of age, I have never felt sexier and more at home in my skin,” the supermodel concluded.

Paulina Porizkova and Jeff Greenstein at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles in January 2026. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Estée Lauder

Her post quickly earned praise from fans, who thanked her for “being real” and for “refreshing honesty.”

“You look magnificent in any light,” one person wrote, adding, “Who on earth decided that mature skin and a perfectly respectable tummy were anything other than splendid, anyway?”

“Some of the sort of men I had the poor taste ot pick in my past,” Porizkova joked back.

Instagram/Paulina Porizkova

A few celebrities also chimed in. Television personality Michelle Visage, 57, wrote: “You are stunning and real, that’s a power duo.”

Instagram/Paulina Porizkova

Fashion photographer and former America’s Next Top Model star Nigel Barker, 53, jokingly corrected Porizkova’s original caption, writing, “Smoking🔥 and mirrors...x."

Instagram/Paulina Porizkova

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