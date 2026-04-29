Why Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Anniversary Photo Breaks Royal Tradition
The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a sweet family photo to celebrate 15 years of marriage in a notable departure from their usual anniversary posts.
On April 29, Prince William and Kate Middleton marked their Crystal Anniversary by posting a picture on Instagram of the pair with their three children. The entire family is barefoot in the unexpectedly relaxed photo, captured during the Easter break by their favorite photographer, Matt Porteus.
The caption simply reads, “Celebrating 15 years of marriage,” signed with a red heart.
The royal couple historically observes their wedding anniversaries on social media by sharing a picture of the two of them. By including their children—and their pets—in the portrait, Kate and William’s post exudes a more carefree, family-oriented tone.
In the image, the royal family lies side by side on vibrant green grass, enjoying the sunshine while wearing casual, non-matching outfits.
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Prince William is wearing a navy-green polo shirt and blue shorts, petting the family’s black English Cocker Spaniel, Orla.
The family’s latest addition, an adorable brown-haired puppy (believed to be from the litter Orla delivered in 2025), appears in the photo behind the patriarch.
The Prince of Wales is laughing as he exchanges glances with his 12-year-old son, Prince George, who wore a navy-blue polo shirt and green shorts for the occasion.
Princess Kate, who posed at the center of the family photo, dressed in a blue-and-white striped sweater and ankle-length white pants.
In the image, she grins with her eyes closed while holding the hand of the couple’s youngest son, 8-year-old Prince Louis.
Louis, wearing a green tee and patterned blue shorts, holds his legs in his mother’s lap as he laughs, his face turned toward his older sister.
A smiling Princess Charlotte, who turns 11 on May 2, matched her brother in a green tee and navy-blue shorts.
In addition to congratulating the happy couple, the commenters swooned over the “beautiful” and “amazing” family picture.
Prince William married Kate Middleton on April 29, 2011, in Westminster Abbey in London.
Their ceremony was attended by around 1900 guests, and was followed on television and online by tens of millions of viewers.
The couple met in 2001 while studying at St. Andrews University in Scotland. While their relationship began as a friendship, it developed into something more, and the couple got engaged in October 2010.
Since their highly publicized wedding, Prince William and Princess Kate have weathered several similarly public storms, including the latter undergoing preventative chemotherapy after doctors discovered she had cancer in 2024. Her cancer has since gone into remission, and she now offers messages of support for the staff at the hospital that treated her, the Royal Marsden in London.
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