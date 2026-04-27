Lifestyle Legacy Looks Kate Middleton Recreates a 1995 Princess Diana Outfit 31 Years Later Even her accessories had a hidden significance. Julian Parker/Getty Images

Catherine, Princess of Wales, wore a striking royal look for Anzac Day in London that paid tribute to the late Princess Diana.

Princess Kate, 44, wore head-to-toe navy at the April 25 commemoration of fallen soldiers from Australia and New Zealand. The coat and accessories helm from Givenchy, the luxury fashion house led by Sarah Burton, who designed the princess’s famous 2011 wedding gown.

Britain’s Kate, Princess of Wales, attends a service commemorating Anzac Day at the Cenotaph in London, Britain, April 25. Toby Melville/REUTERS

Nine years after its last appearance, the Princess wore her tanzanite necklace—an adornment rarely seen in public.

Kate, Princess of Wales, attends a service commemorating Anzac Day at the Cenotaph in London, Britain, April 25, 2026. Toby Melville/REUTERS

The overall look is strikingly similar to an outfit her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, wore in 1995.

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Thirty-one years earlier, Princess Diana picked a near-identical navy skirt suit from Catherine Walker, featuring sharp tailoring, white lapels, and a nipped-in waist, for her visit to Bergen-Horne, Germany.

Diana, Princess of Wales, wore the sharp Catherine Walker skirt suit while presenting new colors to the Light Dragoon Guards Regiment in Bergen-Hohne, Germany, on July 22 1995. Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images

Middleton regularly pays tribute to her mother-in-law with her timelessly chic sense of style. But although the Princess of Wales’s homage to her husband’s beloved mother began with her clothing, it was the jewelry she wore for the occasion that took many down memory lane.

Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, arrives to attend a service of commemoration and thanksgiving commemorating Anzac Day, at Westminster Abbey, London, Britain, April 25, 2026. Jeff Moore/via REUTERS

The blue necklace is part of a matching set and has only been seen three times. Middleton reportedly wore the necklace in 2015 and 2016, and at its last sighting before Anzac Day, at the 2017 unveiling of a memorial for soldiers from the Gulf, Afghanistan, and Iraq.

Kate wore her late mother-in-law’s famous diamond-and-sapphire drop earrings, considered a staple of Diana’s wardrobe, for the event.

Princess Diana was photographed wearing the earrings on several occasions, including the cover of British Vogue for her 33rd birthday in 1994 and dancing with Grease star John Travolta in 1985.

Style icon Diana covered the July 1994 issue of Vogue wearing the famous set of sapphire jewels. Vogue

The earrings were passed down through Diana’s son and Kate’s husband, Prince William. Kate has been spotted wearing the sapphires on multiple occasions, including twice for the annual Trooping the Colour military parade in London, along with her stunning diamond and sapphire engagement ring, which also belonged to Diana.

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