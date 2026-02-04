Kate Middleton Shares Powerful Personal Message for World Cancer Day

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, shared a powerful personal message for World Cancer Day, offering hopeful words to others affected by the disease.

“On World Cancer Day, my thoughts are with everyone who’s facing a cancer diagnosis, undergoing treatment, or finding their way through recovery,” Middleton, 44, said in the voiceover of her Instagram video posted on Feb. 4.

The video, in which Princess Kate walks through a hospital to meet patients and staff, appears to be from her emotional January 2025 visit to the Royal Marsden, where she was treated the previous year.

Middleton underwent preventative chemotherapy in 2024 after doctors found cancer during an unrelated abdominal surgery.

She continued, “Cancer touches so many lives, not only patients, but the families and friends and caregivers who walk beside them. As anyone who’s experienced this journey will know, it’s not linear.”

“There are moments of fear and exhaustion. But also moments of strength, kindness, and profound connection. Today is a reminder of the importance of care, understanding, and hope. Please know you are not alone,” Middleton said.

The caption of the video reads, “A message from The Princess of Wales on World Cancer Day.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales talks with Katherine Field during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital on January 14, 2025 in London, England. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

“I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year,“ she wrote on X at the time.

The post continued, “My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything. We couldn’t have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional.”

A post from the official Prince and Princess of Wales account on X. X/KensingtonRoyal

In the same post, Middleton wrote, “It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support.”