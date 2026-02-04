Lifestyle
WISE WORDS

Kate Middleton Shares Powerful Personal Message for World Cancer Day

“Please know you are not alone.”

Roosa Rahkonen

Editorial Intern, The Looker

Published

Feb 4, 2026, 6:45 PM EST

Updated

Feb 4, 2026, 6:46 PM EST

Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives for the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on December 5, 2025 in London, England. Led by The Princess and supported by The Royal Foundation, the annual event offered a chance to pause and reflect on the values of love, compassion, and the connections we share. The service also highlighted remarkable individuals from across the UK who have demonstrated extraordinary kindness, empathy, and support within their communities.

Jordan Pettitt - Pool/Getty Images

Get a First Look

Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker

By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, shared a powerful personal message for World Cancer Day, offering hopeful words to others affected by the disease.

“On World Cancer Day, my thoughts are with everyone who’s facing a cancer diagnosis, undergoing treatment, or finding their way through recovery,” Middleton, 44, said in the voiceover of her Instagram video posted on Feb. 4.

The video, in which Princess Kate walks through a hospital to meet patients and staff, appears to be from her emotional January 2025 visit to the Royal Marsden, where she was treated the previous year.

Middleton underwent preventative chemotherapy in 2024 after doctors found cancer during an unrelated abdominal surgery.

She continued, “Cancer touches so many lives, not only patients, but the families and friends and caregivers who walk beside them. As anyone who’s experienced this journey will know, it’s not linear.”

“There are moments of fear and exhaustion. But also moments of strength, kindness, and profound connection. Today is a reminder of the importance of care, understanding, and hope. Please know you are not alone,” Middleton said.

The caption of the video reads, “A message from The Princess of Wales on World Cancer Day.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales talks with Katherine Field during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital on January 14, 2025 in London, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales have today become Joint Patrons of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust following a visit by Her Royal Highness to the hospital’s Chelsea site. The Princess’ own personal cancer journey saw her receive treatment from The Royal Marsden. The Royal Marsden opened its doors in 1851 as the world’s first hospital dedicated to cancer diagnosis, treatment, research and education.

Catherine, Princess of Wales talks with Katherine Field during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital on January 14, 2025 in London, England.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

“I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year,“ she wrote on X at the time.

The post continued, “My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything. We couldn’t have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional.”

A post from the official Prince and Princess of Wales account on X.

A post from the official Prince and Princess of Wales account on X.

X/KensingtonRoyal

A post from the official Prince and Princess of Wales account on X.

A post from the official Prince and Princess of Wales account on X.

X/KensingtonRoyal

In the same post, Middleton wrote, “It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support.”

Roosa Rahkonen

Roosa Rahkonen

Editorial Intern, The Looker

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast.

TRENDING NOW