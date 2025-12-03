Kate Middleton Reveals Subtle Hair Change During German State Visit

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

When your hair is as consistent (and enviable) as Kate Middleton’s, even the slightest change to your signature look can cause a stir.

On December 3, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and her husband, Prince William, 43, made an appearance at Heathrow Airport to welcome German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and the First Lady of Germany, Elke Büdenbender, for a state visit.

Typically, the 43-year-old royal wears her hair in a deep side part with soft curls falling down her shoulder or pulled back into a low bun. On this outing, however, Princess Kate’s chestnut brown hair was completely straight and worn tucked behind her ears.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Prince William escort German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, Elke Büdenbender, at Heathrow Airport on December 3. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

While her usual bouncy waves disguise how long her hair is, this look spotlights its striking length, with her split-end-free strands reaching almost down to her elbows.

Princess Kate's voluminous brunette hair shimmered in the winter sunshine. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

During the outing, Princess Kate, known for her traditional yet contemporary style, featuring sharp suits and colorful over-the-knee dresses, was clad in a long, structured, navy-blue coat and a matching headpiece. On the coat, next to the lapel, she had attached her diamond brooch, matching her diamond earrings, previously owned by Princess Diana.

After the group arrived in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, Kate removed her outerwear but put on a multistrand pearl necklace, adding a tastefully glamorous touch to the overall look.

Indoors, the Princess of Wales accessorized her outfit with pearls. Aaron Chown-Pool/Getty Images

In September, Princess Kate made a drastic change by going blonde, sparking online buzz. The shift was short-lived, however: Just four days later, she attended Queen Elizabeth’s death anniversary with her signature brunette shade. While it’s unlikely we’ll see the lighter hue return anytime soon, these slight shifts in how she styles her strands—and the dramatic public response whenever she does—are notable for a beauty icon whose hairstyle is relatively consistent.

This isn’t the first time Princess Kate, ever the style icon, made a public appearance in the beautiful royal-blue ensemble. She previously wore it in 2023, when she attended services at Sandringham Church on Christmas morning with her family. For that occasion, she completed the look with a black dress and black boots.