Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, looked stunning as she walked the pink carpet at the BAFTA Awards on Sunday, outshining many A-listers with her elegant gown, loose hair, and understated accessories.

Prince William, 43, has been the president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts since 2010. He last went to the awards alone in 2024, while his wife was undergoing treatment for cancer.

The 2026 event was the first time the couple went together since 2023, held at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

The Princess of Wales wore a floor-length Gucci gown in blush color-blocked tones with pleats and a burgundy velvet belt.

Prince William matched his wife in a dark red velvet jacket, straight pants, and a black bowtie.

The couple seemed relaxed as they talked with the biggest names in film and TV—as if they were silver-screen stars instead of actual royals.

Their tasteful, refined style stood in contrast to many of the evening’s more “creative” looks.

Princess Kate, known for her classically elegant style and royal rewears, previously attended a gala dinner at the Victoria and Albert Museum in 2019 in the same drapey Gucci gown.

She paired the dress with the same red velvet clutch and sparkling silver heels in both appearances, though she made subtle changes with her hair, makeup, and jewelry between the two events.

On Sunday, Kate wore her long brunette hair down in “Old Hollywood”-style waves with a side part. Contrasting with the chilly winter season, her makeup featured warm bronzer, a chic brown shadow on her lids, and minimal lip color.

She accessorized with the Greville chandelier earrings, previously worn by Queen Elizabeth II, and a sparkling diamond bracelet, once owned by Queen Mary.

In 2019, the look was a little more low-key to reflect the less formal occasion: Princess Kate wore her hair half-up and opted for minimal jewelry, wearing only her wedding ring and a pair of coordinating pink teardrop earrings.

Reusing the same outfits is a sustainable practice that highlights Princess Kate’s commitment to eco-friendly fashion and demonstrates the lasting appeal of her timeless style.

For both the 2019 and 2023 BAFTAs, the Princess of Wales wore a white one-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown. For the latter look, she added an asymmetrical bow detail, black opera gloves, and dangling statement earrings

Princess Kate attended the BAFTA Awards for the first time in 2011, just two months prior to the pair’s internationally viewed nuptials on April 29, 2011.

She missed the award show in 2024 and in 2025 due to her battle with cancer.

On April 4, World Cancer Day, she shared an emotional message on Instagram.

“On World Cancer Day, my thoughts are with everyone who’s facing a cancer diagnosis, undergoing treatment, or finding their way through recovery. Cancer touches so many lives, not only patients, but the families, and friends, and caregivers who walk beside them. As anyone who’s experienced this journey will know, it’s not linear,” she said in the video.

Continuing, “There are moments of fear and exhaustion. But also moments of strength, kindness, and profound connection. Today is a reminder of the importance of care, understanding, and hope. Please know you are not alone.”