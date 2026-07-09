Lifestyle 'IT WAS ROUGH' Reality Star Reveals the Cruel Nickname That Haunted Her Before GLP-1s The TLC star says taking popular medication has reduced the symptoms of her chronic health condition. Amy Sussman/Getty Images for TLC;Chad Salvador/Variety via Getty Images

A reality star revealed she started GLP-1 medication after fans gave her a cruel nickname.

Baylen Dupree-Dooley is the 23-year-old star of TLC’s reality show Baylen Out Loud. She gained a social media following of over 16 million fans after she began documenting her life with Tourette’s syndrome and her involuntary tics.

Dupree-Dooley detailed her weight-loss journey—and the bullying she experienced before embarking on it—in Tuesday’s episode of Dumb Blonde, the podcast hosted by Jelly Roll’s ex-wife, Bunnie Xo.

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“The medication that I take for my bipolar [disorder] makes me excessively gain weight,” Dupree-Dooley revealed.

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She recalled gaining between 20 and 30 pounds within the first three months of using the medication.

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“It was rough, especially since you have the entire internet and everyone commenting, and everyone saying something, and everyone calling me ‘Whaylen,’” Dupree-Dooleye said.

She added, ”I’ve never heard that one before.”

Baylen Dupree-Dooley started using a GLP-1 a year ago. Pictured here in April 2025 and in May 2026. Amy Sussman/Getty Images for TLC;Chad Salvador/Variety via Getty Images

Dupree-Dooley said she was navigating through “body problems” and insecurities around the time her neurologist prescribed her a GLP-1 medication about a year ago.

GLP-1s are an increasingly popular group of drugs sold under brand names such as Ozempic, Mounjaro, and Wegovy. They are typically prescribed for Type-II diabetes and weight management.

After starting to take a GLP-1, Dupree-Dooley was happy to notice an “insane” difference with her endometriosis, which she was diagnosed with in eighth grade.

“I’m obviously not doing it for a trend. I’m not doing it to fit in. I’m not trying to do it to be skinny. I’m doing it because, well, I actually need it,” she said.

Endometriosis is a condition in which uterine-like tissue grows outside of the uterus, which can cause or contribute to extremely painful cramps, heavy bleeding, infertility, inflammation, and scarring.

Research suggests GLP-1 receptor agonists may have anti-inflammatory properties that could be used therapeutically in patients with endometriosis.

Baylen Dupree-Dooley married Colin Dooley in May 2026. She told Bunnie Xo that the couple is hoping to start a "big" family. TLC/Warner Bros.

Bunnie related to Dupree-Dooley’s experience with online commenters.

“As I was going through [in vitro fertilization], it put weight on me, and people would be like, ‘Oh, she’s bigger than her husband now,’” Bunnie said, adding, “And you’re literally trying to make a baby with your body.”

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo at the Grammy Awards in February 2026. Phil McCarten/CBS via Getty Images

Bunnie said she found help by “microdosing” Eli Lilly’s GLP-1, Tirzepatide, sold under the names Mounjaro and Zepbound.

“It’s like pain management,” she said, saying that after IVF her stomach would “pooch out.”

“It looked like I was three months pregnant, and it would not go away. The only thing that took it away was micro-dosing the GLP-1,” Bunnie said. “I think that more people need to know about that because it’s not just for weight loss.”

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