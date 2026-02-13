Jelly Roll’s Wife Reveals Disturbing Side Effect She Had to Weight-Loss Drugs
The wife of Grammy-winning artist Jelly Roll detailed the harrowing mental-health struggle she experienced after taking weight-loss drugs.
“Honestly, I just went through a bout of suicidal ideation from using a GLP-1,” Bunnie Xo, whose real name is Alisa DeFord, 46, told People magazine.
Bunnie, 46, married Jelly Roll (Jason Bradley DeFord) in 2016 and is the stepmother to his two children.
Jelly Roll, 41, has been on his own weight loss journey since 2023. He’s since lost 275 pounds without the help of GLP-1s, working with a medical team, a chef, and a sports nutritionist, and seeking professional treatment for his food addiction.
GLP-1 receptor agonists, sold under names such as Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro, are a class of drugs used to manage diabetes and support weight loss, favored by celebrities like Oprah and Serena Williams.
Get a First Look
Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker
“[December 2025] was one of the darkest times of my life, and it was scary,” Bunnie, a podcast host and author, said.
“I prided myself on the fact that I only had anxiety. I never had depression,” Bunnie said.
She details her hard childhood in her new memoir, Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic (HarperCollins Publishers), which comes out on February 17.
“So, when you get slammed with suicidal ideation and visions and just, oh, it was horrific,” she continued.
“You want to have anxiety because you want to be scared to die. You don’t want to have depression because you literally don’t care if you want to die. So yeah, it was really dark.”
Bunnie started using GLP-1s due to health issues in her family.
“Both my parents had diabetes. So my insulin numbers are really crazy and my body just cannot tolerate it,” she said, adding, “I wish I could be part of the cool crowd and be skinny and freaking not have a care in the world.”
Although Bunnie says she feels much better now, she felt compelled to share her story in order to help others. “I really think people need to talk more about this,” she said.
“I just want people to know you’re not alone. Everybody goes through ups and downs and you are worth staying here. Please stay. Everybody, please stay because you’re here for a reason and you’re going through this, but do not make a permanent decision based on a temporary emotion because it will go away.”
If you or a loved one is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.
The New Year's Sale is here! $35 unlocks this article and a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast.
AnnualSave 48%
- Discounted annual rate
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Monthly
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Ad-Free
- Premium ad-free reading
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast.
AnnualSave 48%
- Discounted annual rate
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Monthly
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Ad-Free
- Premium ad-free reading
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Sign in
Login dialog