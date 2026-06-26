Grammy Winner’s Ex Gets Brutally Honest About ‘Loveless’ Marriage
Grammy-winning singer Jelly Roll’s ex offered a brutal analogy for their lengthy relationship just over a month after they filed for divorce.
On Friday, Bunnie Xo, whose real name is Alisa DeFord, compared the pair’s almost 10-year marriage to a prison sentence during an episode of her podcast, Dumb Blonde. She also read aloud the private messages she had received from men after her split from Jelly, born Jason DeFord, 41.
During the episode, the 46-year-old New York Times bestselling author revealed that multiple rappers and other famous people had sent her messages. But most messages did not impress her.
“‘Hey, pretty lady,’” she quoted one message as saying. “‘I’m about to get out of prison on a 10-year bid next year. Please let me go out and have a time with you. That’s all I ask. I promise it will be worth it. Hit me back.’”
“So listen, I don’t mind that the dude’s in prison,” she told her co-hosts, adding, “But what I don’t like is [that] he said, ‘Let me go out and have a time with you.’”
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What put Bunnie off, she explained, was the man’s assumption.
“It’s like, OK, so you’re just expecting me to put out on this first date,” she said.
“I mean, after 10 years, he might need it,” her co-host, Meme Shahan, replied.
“I mean, same,” Bunnie said, sparking loud laughter from both Shahan and her other co-host, Hailee Clark. She continued, “I just got out of a 10-year bid, too, bitches. What are we talking about?”
Her co-hosts continued to laugh, while Bunnie said, “I’m gonna get a phone call. Jay is gonna call me and be like, ‘B---h, what the f---?’ I’m sorry.”
Adding, “I’m just cutting a rug, buddy.”
Bunnie also reflected on her return to the dating scene.
“Your girl’s feeling herself,” she said. “I went out this weekend, and it’s crazy. I haven’t felt desired or wanted in so long, and that’s all I really need. Like, I do feel like being wanted or desired is a must for any woman in their life, you know? And just the fact that people pay attention to me, I’m just like, ‘You think I’m pretty?’”
In addition to receiving messages from men, Bunnie had also been contacted by many women.
“I didn’t realize how many women were in such loveless marriages and, you know, were hurting as bad as I was,” she said.
As encouragement, she shared, “There’s no better feeling than freedom. Like just knowing that I get to live the rest of my life doing whatever the f--- I want. I am so happy. Like you have no idea, guys.”
So far, Bunnie said she had only responded to two private messages from men because she did not feel ready to start dating again.
On June 18, Bunnie detailed the divorce on her podcast, where she also said Jelly had “started dating” other people after their separation.
Bunnie said the separation was sparked by an argument they had on Mother’s Day, May 10, 2026, following multiple rounds of unsuccessful in vitro fertilization.
“In that argument, I was so fed up and so tired that I just looked at him and I said, ‘Well, then file the f---ing divorce papers,’” she said, adding, “So I packed a bag, and I left, and I didn’t talk to my husband for, I don’t know, weeks after that. And during that, you know, he was so mad, and we were so emotional that he ended up doing exactly what I told him to do and filing the divorce papers.”
The couple met in 2015 and married in August 2016.
Jelly filed for divorce on May 18 in Tennessee, citing irreconcilable differences.
On her podcast, Bunnie said the ex-couple remained great friends, and were “still having a baby together.”
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