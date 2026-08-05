Lifestyle PULLING BACK THE CURTAIN Country Legend’s Daughter Reveals Shocking Consequence of Ozempic Jabs “It was probably one of the worst things I’ve ever done for myself.” Rose Prouser/Reuters

The daughter of two country music legends said her use of a popular weight-loss drug came with disastrous consequences.

Actress Gracie McGraw, whose parents are Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, used Ozempic for three years, but now regrets the choice.

“I think it was probably one of the worst things I’ve ever done for myself, looking back,” the 29-year-old wrote in her Instagram stories on Monday,

Gracie McGraw wrote that she was ”gaining my weight back” while others around her were ”getting smaller and smaller.” Instagram/Gracie McGraw

Gracie wrote that she had been body-shamed her entire life, but started taking the appetite-suppressing jabs only after being diagnosed with PMOS.

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Polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome, previously known as PCOS, is the most common hormonal imbalance affecting women. It can cause infertility, weight gain, heavy and irregular menstrual cycles, and heart problems, according to the Cleveland Clinic. PMOS patients can also experience irregular hair growth, severe acne, and skin discoloration.

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At first, Gracie was thrilled with her Ozempic-assisted results.

“At that time, I thought it was the best decision I ever made because I finally lost weight and got skinny,” she wrote, adding that her new figure gave her lots of attention and more opportunities.

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw married in 1998. Posing here with their four Grammys at the 43rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in 2001. Sam Mircovich/Reuters

“I’ve been called fat and ugly my entire life, whether that had been from magazines or the internet, constantly saying I must have different genes than my sisters and parents because I was the ‘fat’ one and didn’t have the looks that my family has,“ she wrote.

Gracie’s mother, five-time Grammy winner Hill, was considered a beauty icon in the ‘90s, and was declared the “most beautiful woman in country music” in 2006.

Hill married Tim McGraw—who has often appeared on lists of the “sexiest men alive”—in 1996.

Gracie is the oldest of their three daughters. Her sisters Maggie and Audrey are 27 and 24, respectively.

Gracie McGraw wrote that she often gets compared to her parents and siblings. The family pictured here in New York City in 2015, from left to right: Maggie McGraw, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Audrey McGraw, and Gracie McGraw. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME

Gracie wrote that the GLP-1 helped with her PMOS symptoms, but also brought back her past eating disorder, as well as “negative views” of her body.

“I realized, ‘Holy c--p, I have been feeding into my eating disorder this whole time under the guise of this miracle shot,’” she reflected.

“My internal system is forever changed since taking the meds,” she wrote, adding that she had gotten “way too skinny” on Ozempic.

Gracie McGraw wrote that she got “way too skinny” while on Ozempic. Pictured here in May 2025. Instagram/Gracie McGraw

Gracie wrote that after quitting the jabs, she wanted to take part in the discussion around Hollywood’s “skinny culture.”

“Now as everyone is getting smaller and smaller, I am gaining my weight back and seeing how much losing all of that weight actually affected me and my views of myself,” she wrote.

In 2026, many A-list celebrities have sparked concerns over their increasingly thinning figures.

“The discourse we are seeing right now on certain bodies is not out of body shaming; it is out of concern,” Gracie wrote.

Gracie McGraw said she got more attention after losing weight. Pictured here in July. Instagram/Gracie McGraw

Gracie explained she was “triggered by the lack of help [for] someone who is actively dying in front of the world.”

“It’s extremely difficult to see, especially since seeing little kids online saying they wished they looked like that,” she wrote.

While Gracie did not name a specific famous person “who is actively dying in front of the world” in her post, singer Ariana Grande’s appearance has garnered significant worry among fans and celebrities throughout 2025 and 2026.

Ariana Grande’s latest music video sparked concern over the singer’s weight. YouTube/Ariana Grande

After the new music video for her single “Petal” premiered on July 31, the 33-year-old Wicked star’s thin figure triggered a flood of concerned posts.

Grande’s representative shared on Sunday that the Grammy-winning pop star will be taking a break from public life after finishing her tour.

If you or a loved one is struggling with disordered eating, please reach out to the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) at nationaleatingdisorders.org.

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