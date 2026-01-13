It’s Time To Call It: Hollywood’s Thin Mania Is Wearing Thin

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Body types in Hollywood have always leaned toward lean, but until recently, actresses served up a broad spectrum of thin.

Cate Blanchett was willowy. Michelle Yeoh was svelte. Jennifer Aniston was fit. Zoe Saldana was delicate. Gal Gidot was lanky. Kristen Stewart was waifish. Zendaya was sleek. Cynthia Erivo was petite. Angelina Jolie was the human version of filet de veau: no muscle, no fat.

These days, there’s a more uniform look among actresses: pin thin. Instead of “one size fits all,” it’s “Size One fits all.”

The red carpet at the 2026 Golden Globes featured a parade of flat stomachs, noodle arms, snatched jawlines, and clavicles that could double as cheese slicers. The bubble butt of the 2010s has popped. From Selena Gomez to Kate Hudson to Ayo Edebiri to Ariana Grande, scapulas are sharpened, breasts are minimized, and waists are cinched.

Pronounced clavicles, as seen on Kate Hudson, were a notable feature at this year’s Golden Globes. Amy Sussman/Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri appeared to follow suit, showing her pronounced clavicles. 2026GG/Maya Dehlin Spach/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images

Selena Gomez has said that her weight fluctuations are due to managing her lupus and the medications she takes for it. Monica Schipper/Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Reducing body fat before awards season is nothing new, but it used to require a lot of planning and effort. In the old days (pre-2023), actresses would check into places like We Care Spa in Desert Hot Springs for the week before the big night.

We Care offers “balance,” “serenity,” and daily high colonics. Because nothing says “serenity” like having a professional shove a tube that shoots water into your rectum to flush out fecal matter.

The stark regimen worked. Stars would consume an all-liquid diet and come out the other side ten pounds lighter and fixated on the In-n-Out burger truck parked at the Vanity Fair Oscar party valet stand. Today, there’s an easier way for actresses to slide into that figure-hugging gown.

“Everyone in Hollywood is on GLP1s,” says everyone in Hollywood.

Of course, this isn’t true. Not every actress is jabbing themselves with the wonder drug. And for those who are, only a handful, including Kathy Bates, Oprah, and Amy Schumer, have been open about their use.

Many more in the entertainment industry have declined to comment publicly about their use of semaglutides. Still, at Hollywood parties, over untouched platters of food, both men and women whisper about “dabbling” in Ozempic or Mounjaro or Wegovy, to name a few brands. These people often jab judiciously, relying on a month-long boost before a big event or micro-dosing during the holidays to prevent weight gain.

Ariana Grande’s weight loss, along with that of her 'Wicked' co-star Cynthia Erivo, has been a topic of discussion among fans. Amy Sussman/Amy Sussman/Getty Images

25-year-old Chase Infiniti, who has risen to prominence in Hollywood after her role in 'One Battle After Another', appeared to follow Hollywood’s thinness standards. Sthanlee Mirador - PA Images/Sthanlee Mirador/PA Images via Getty Images

Brittany Snow showed off her clavicles in a strapless white dress. Amy Sussman/Amy Sussman/Getty Images

But whether a person is born thin, achieves thinness, or has thinness thrust upon them, the end result is an anatomical sameness. A forensic anthropologist might be able to distinguish between skeletons, but to the untrained eye, when all the bodies are stick figures, they become interchangeable.

The Golden Globes showed that we are moving closer to the American Girl Dollization of Hollywood. America Girl/ Facebook

With each passing year, we are moving closer toward the American Girl Dollization of Hollywood. Most of the 18-inch American Girls share the same basic jointed frame with a variety of skin tones. What distinguishes one doll from another is only the head, which comes in multiple face molds that can be customized with hair color, eye color, and eyebrow shape.

And with cosmetic surgery trends, faces are starting to blend together, too. A recent photo of Gwyneth Paltrow shows her looking like a long lost Olsen twin. Who needs AI when you have societal pressure to conform to beauty ideals?

Hollywood’s obsession with thinness is slowly making everyone look like twins—which of course the Olsens already are. But now there are multiple Olsen "twins." Sean Zanni/Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow has faced criticism for potentially promoting disordered eating. John Shearer/John Shearer/WireImage

Throughout human history, body types have come in-and-out of vogue, so who knows how long the twiggy look will last. It’s possible that once everyone is skinny, skinny will no longer be special, and then it will lose its appeal. Perhaps in the not-too-distant future, chubby will seem exotic.

After all, variety is the spice of life. Although, who needs spice if you have no appetite.