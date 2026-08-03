Lifestyle BIG CHANGES ‘Remember the Titans’ Star Who Topped 536 Lb. Warns Against Weight-Loss Mistake The 50-year-old actor, who lost more than half his body weight, shared words of wisdom for GLP-1 patients. J. Vespa/WireImage

Remember the Titans actor Ethan Suplee slammed a mistake many GLP-1 users make, using his remarkable weight-loss journey as a reference point.

Suplee peaked at 536 pounds in 2001, then lost a mind-boggling 300 pounds through diet and lifestyle changes.

“As a kid, I wanted a magical diet drug so badly,” the 50-year-old actor, who started his first diet at just 5 years old, told Fox News Digital in an interview published on Sunday. “And now we have what is a magical diet drug.”

Ethan Suplee peaked at 536 pounds in 2001. Pictured here in 2001 and 2002. Getty Images

Suplee was referring to glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, also known as GLP-1s, that are sold under brand names like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro.

ADVERTISEMENT

The popular drugs, commonly used to assist weight loss, have been touted by A-list celebrities like Serena Williams, Amy Schumer, and Oprah Winfrey.

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Some of the drugs are suitable to manage type 2 diabetes, which comedian Rosie O’Donnell cited as her reason for taking Mounjaro.

Still, the American History X actor warned that GLP-1s are not a “one-stop shop.”

Ethan Suplee underwent a dramatic transformation through diet and exercise and by working on his relationship with food. Instagram/Ethan Suplee

“I think you can hop on a GLP-1 and experience weight loss. You can see the scale go down week over week for a long time without having to do anything else,” he said.

But, Suplee added, GLP-1s alone won’t take a person to their “ideal” physique.

"Remember The Titans" stars Hayden Panettiere and Ethan Suplee at the film's premiere in Pasadena, California, in 2000. Fred Prouser/Reuters

“If you’re just going into it, going like, ‘I just want to be healthier. Let me hop on this GLP-1 agonist and improve my health.’ Bravo to you,” he said. “I’m not criticizing those people.”

If a person had a goal physique in mind, reaching that would most likely require other lifestyle changes too. ”I think it also will require some resistance training to preserve lean tissue... maybe increase protein a bit...“ Suplee said.

At 50, Ethan Suplee is almost unrecognizable from his previous Hollywood roles. Instagram/Ethan Suplee

”I don’t think it’s ever going to be one thing," Suplee said. “I think it is partially the amount of food you’re consuming, partially the types of food you’re consuming, partially how sedentary you are, and partially your emotional and potentially mental behavior and relationship with food.“

Suplee recalled undergoing many unsuccessful diets before making a complete lifestyle change in 2001, after finding out he weighed over 500 pounds at age 24.

It was that year that he entered treatment for substance abuse issues and reconnected with his now-wife, Brandy Lewis, 50, an actress and the sister of Oscar nominee Juliette Lewis.

Those factors pushed his transformation, and in the next four years, he lost 250 pounds with a keto diet and exercising with a trainer. He went on to lose another 50 pounds over a longer period.

Ethan Suplee with his sister-in-law, actress and musician Juliette Lewis (left), and wife Brandy Lewis (right) in Hollywood, California, in 2011. Ray Kachatorian/Getty Images

Now he said that the hardest part of his journey was not losing weight.

“I found maintaining weight loss to be a hell of a lot harder and more complicated than losing weight,“ he said.

He noted that he continues to face similar challenges as he did 20 years ago: ”If I see an advertisement for McDonald’s, I want McDonald’s.”

Working on his relationship with food has helped Suplee to enjoy treats without going overboard as he did in the past.

”It’s not eating it emotionally, not eating it to cure my anxiety, not eating it out of compulsion, and then not overeating it," he said. “Like, these are all the factors I have to deal with to maintain my weight.”

In 2026, Ethan Suplee often posts photos of himself at the gym accompanied by motivational texts on social media. Instagram/Ethan Suplee

In June, Suplee celebrated his 50th birthday on Instagram with photos and text reflecting on his past.

“When I was much younger, I went to bed one night, morbidly obese, addicted to drugs, resigned to an imminent death. There was no future worth living for. I couldn’t see the miracle to celebrate,” he wrote.

“The only real and lasting change I’ve made, is in trying to find something about discomfort to enjoy. I have been successful in this pursuit.”

Play Video

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Recommended Annual Save 47 % $35 Year One then $ 59.99 yearly Select Discounted annual rate

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Monthly $1 Welcome Offer then $ 5.99 monthly Select Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Ad-Free $99 Year One then $ 119.99 yearly Select Premium ad-free reading

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ Total $ Continue with Google Continue with Facebook or continue with Email Continue

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog