Lifestyle DOUBLE JEOPARDY ‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Reveals Brutal GLP-1 Nightmare The complications continued even after stopping the medication. IMDb

Mayim Bialik revealed that getting on a popular weight-loss drug caused her to suffer a list of viciously unpleasant side effects.

The Big Bang Theory star and former Jeopardy! host, 50, detailed her harrowing experience with GLP-1 drugs in an essay titled “My GLP-1 Nightmare,” published in The Free Press on Friday. In it, she described such side effects as “uncontrollable diarrhea” and “sulfur burps so violent they left [her] afraid to open [her] mouth in public.”

Bialik, who rose to fame at only 14 in the 1990s NBC sitcom Blossom, wrote that she had struggled with body image issues for years.

“...As a teenager, I was put on medication to manage my moods, and weight gain followed me from there,” Bialik wrote, adding, “By my 40s, still actively working as an actress, I acquired a deep sense of shame around my body. At a size 6, I felt obese.”

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Mayim Bialik was advised to try GLP-1 medication by three different doctors. Pictured here at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival in 2025. Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

While she detailed gaining 20 pounds since entering early menopause, the actress did not get on the popular GLP-1 drugs because of worries about her weight.

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At 23, Bialik was diagnosed with Graves’ disease, an autoimmune condition that made her “very, very sick.” She was prescribed “strong” medications, but a plethora of other diagnoses later followed.

“Twenty-five years, four unexplained hernias, and four exploratory surgeries later, I was well past perimenopause and drowning in symptoms I couldn’t explain: full-body rashes and welts, severe histamine reactions to foods and smells, palpitations, hourly wake-ups for an entire year, crying jags alternating with crippling depression,” she wrote.

Mayim Bialik won the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "The Big Bang Theory" at the 2016 Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica. Danny Moloshok/Reuters

In spring 2026, three different doctors suggested that Bialik try a GLP-1 to ease her symptoms.

“The drugs have shown promise in reducing the systemic inflammation that drives autoimmune conditions,” Bialik, who is also a neuroscientist, wrote.

Adding, “By that point, I had spent years trying everything from hyperbaric chambers and infrared saunas to detox medications and infusions. I was exhausted from being sick, from the endless parade of specialists, from the diets, the protocols, and the promises. Maybe this could be the magic cure.”

But her journey did not go according to plan.

Mayim Bialik was a star of the hit comedy "The Big Bang Theory" from 2010 to 2019. Pictured here at the cement handprints ceremony in Hollywood with her co-stars Kunal Nayyar and Melissa Rauch in 2019. Danny Moloshok/Reuters

“I took one shot of the lowest dose of a synthetic GLP-1, and to say I had an adverse reaction would be somewhat of an understatement,” she wrote.

Bialik detailed the extensive list of side effects that followed the single shot.

“Explosive, uncontrollable diarrhea. Sulfur burps so violent they left me afraid to open my mouth in public. Sneezing attacks every time I tried to eat or drink—which apparently has a name, snatiation," she wrote.

Mayim Bialik rose to fame portraying Blossom Russo in "Blossom." Pictured here with cast members Joseph Lawrence, Ted Wass, and Michael Stoyanov in 1990. Alice S. Hall/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Adding, “Cramping. Bloating. Full-body aching, as though I had the flu. And an inability to keep down even small sips of water without sprinting to the bathroom with yet more explosive diarrhea. More than three times, I didn’t make it.”

“And yet, in the depth of my misery—my exhausted body, my aching joints, another pair of ruined underwear—a piercing, devastating thought occurred to me: At least you might lose some weight,” Bialik revealed.

Adding, “Even when I was too sick to stand, drink water, or think straight, I was still chasing that dragon.”

Mayim Bialik and her boyfriend, Jonathan Cohen, co-host the popular podcast "Mayim Bialik's Breakdown." Pictured here together in 2023. Gary A. Vasquez-USA Today Sports

Eventually, Bialik, unable to keep even water down, had to call a nurse to her house to undergo IV fluids.

“What shocked me was how unsurprised my doctor and this nurse seemed. Extreme side effects, they told me, were not unusual,” she wrote.

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Although Bialik did not take the drug again, the symptoms lasted for weeks, and she is still not in the clear, she noted.

A visit to a gastroenterologist revealed that the symptoms might continue for a while.

Bialik recalled, “He told me to expect a full month of alternating diarrhea and constipation, hopefully at decreasing frequency. Eat bland foods. Drink water. Don’t get dehydrated.”

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