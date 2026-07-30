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‘Law & Order’ Star, 65, Appears Unrecognizable After Dramatic Weight Loss

The actress once wrote a memoir titled “Wake Up, I’m Fat!”

Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker
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Updated
Camryn Manheim in the "Almost Famous" episode of "Law & Order," in which she portrays Lt. Kate Dixon.

NBC/Zach Dilgard/NBC via Getty Image

An Emmy-winning actress was difficult to recognize on the red carpet following her drastic weight-loss transformation.

On July 22, Camryn Manheim posed for the cameras before attending the “Rosie O’Donnell: Common Knowledge” Broadway show in New York City.

The 65-year-old Law & Order actress’s figure appeared very different from her own off-Broadway days. In 1994, Manheim starred in a one-woman show titled “Wake Up, I’m Fat.”

Camryn Manheim poses at the opening night arrivals for Rosie 'O'Donnell's new one woman show "Rosie O'Donnell: Common Knowledge" at The Daryl Roth Theatre on July 22, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

Camryn Manheim showed off her figure at the opening night of Rosie O'Donnell's new one-woman show in New York City on July 22.

Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Manheim has talked about her weight publicly for decades, often championing size diversity in entertainment.

In 1998, she won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series for the show The Practice, in which she portrayed attorney Ellenor Frutt. She dedicated her award to “all the fat girls,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

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THE 50TH PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS -- Pictured: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series ABC's "The Practice" Camryn Manheim during the 50th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, CA on September 13, 1998 (Photo by Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Camryn Manheim famously dedicated her 1998 Emmy Award win to "all the fat girls."

Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

In 1999, she published a memoir called Wake Up, I’m Fat!

The book “chronicles her journey from a self-hating, ‘overweight’ teenager, who desperately wanted to fit in, to a self-loving, fat activist who is proud to be a misfit.”

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In Wake Up, I’m Fat!, Manheim detailed her struggle in finding work in Hollywood, writing, “For the longest time, if there was a part, it almost always had to be about weight.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 22: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Camryn Manheim poses at the opening night arrivals for Rosie 'O'Donnell's new one woman show "Rosie O'Donnell: Common Knowledge" at The Daryl Roth Theatre on July 22, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

Camryn Manheim was almost unrecognizable as she supported her friend Rosie O’Donnell.

Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Manheim received comments as early as March about her transformation on Instagram.

“You look great, the weight loss is awesome,” wrote one person.

“Don’t get too skinny, girl,” a supportive yet concerned fan wrote. “You’re our plus-size queen. Have been for years.”

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 22: Actress Camryn Manheim attends the "Waco" world premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on January 22, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

Camryn Manheim pictured in New York City in 2018.

Jim Spellman/WireImage

“Oooh, girl! Looking so good. I think you look younger than when you started your acting career,” one commenter complimented.

Manheim walked the red carpet in New York City to support her close friend, comedian Rosie O’Donnell, 64. The pair often posts photos together on social media.

Camryn Manheim posted a photo on Instagram with her close friend, Rosie O'Donnell, after O'Donnell's Broadway show.

Camryn Manheim posted a photo on Instagram with her close friend, Rosie O'Donnell, after O'Donnell's Broadway show.

Instagram/Camryn Manheim

O’Donnell has been open about her personal journey on the GLP-1 drug, Mounjaro, created to treat type 2 diabetes and assist weight loss.

On July 27, O’Donnell shared on the Bleep! podcast how she had used the drug for three years.

For the Looker: Rosie O'Donnell attends Inaugural SignLight International Film Festival: Opening Night Screening Of "Being Michelle" at SilverScreen Theater on April 16, 2024 in West Hollywood, California.
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Rosie O’Donnell Reveals Before-and-After Facelift Photos

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She said she increased her dose from 2.5 milligrams in the first year to 7.5 in the third year.

After her weight loss, O’Donnell opted for a facelift in May to treat loose skin.

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Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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