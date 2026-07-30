‘Law & Order’ Star, 65, Appears Unrecognizable After Dramatic Weight Loss
An Emmy-winning actress was difficult to recognize on the red carpet following her drastic weight-loss transformation.
On July 22, Camryn Manheim posed for the cameras before attending the “Rosie O’Donnell: Common Knowledge” Broadway show in New York City.
The 65-year-old Law & Order actress’s figure appeared very different from her own off-Broadway days. In 1994, Manheim starred in a one-woman show titled “Wake Up, I’m Fat.”
Manheim has talked about her weight publicly for decades, often championing size diversity in entertainment.
In 1998, she won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series for the show The Practice, in which she portrayed attorney Ellenor Frutt. She dedicated her award to “all the fat girls,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.
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In 1999, she published a memoir called Wake Up, I’m Fat!
The book “chronicles her journey from a self-hating, ‘overweight’ teenager, who desperately wanted to fit in, to a self-loving, fat activist who is proud to be a misfit.”
In Wake Up, I’m Fat!, Manheim detailed her struggle in finding work in Hollywood, writing, “For the longest time, if there was a part, it almost always had to be about weight.”
Manheim received comments as early as March about her transformation on Instagram.
“You look great, the weight loss is awesome,” wrote one person.
“Don’t get too skinny, girl,” a supportive yet concerned fan wrote. “You’re our plus-size queen. Have been for years.”
“Oooh, girl! Looking so good. I think you look younger than when you started your acting career,” one commenter complimented.
Manheim walked the red carpet in New York City to support her close friend, comedian Rosie O’Donnell, 64. The pair often posts photos together on social media.
O’Donnell has been open about her personal journey on the GLP-1 drug, Mounjaro, created to treat type 2 diabetes and assist weight loss.
On July 27, O’Donnell shared on the Bleep! podcast how she had used the drug for three years.
She said she increased her dose from 2.5 milligrams in the first year to 7.5 in the third year.
After her weight loss, O’Donnell opted for a facelift in May to treat loose skin.
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