Lifestyle SECOND ACT Supermodel Makes Surprise Runway Cameo at 60 Years Old “Gosh, I’m back to the 90s!” Victor Virgile/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

A legendary supermodel of the 1980s and ‘90s came out of retirement to strut down a high-fashion runway for the first time in years.

On May 16, Cindy Crawford, who turned 60 in February, made a surprise appearance at the Gucci Cruise 2027 show. The unexpected cameo comes more than two decades after she announced her strut from the catwalk.

The resort show, titled “GucciCore,” was creative director Demna’s cruise-collection debut, and shut down Times Square in New York City on Saturday night.

Cindy Crawford closed the Gucci Cruise 2027 show at Times Square in New York City on May 16, 2026, in a black feather gown. Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Crawford, now a beauty founder and mother of two, glided down the runway in the collection’s final look: a strapless black gown covered in feathers.

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Walking as the last person is a position often considered an honor, as the last model typically wears the collection’s most important look. Crawford—one of the “Big Five” supermodels of the ’90s alongside Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell, Claudia Schiffer, and Christy Turlington—certainly fits the bill.

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Her beauty look appeared to pay homage to the trends of early modeling days, with her brunette hair styled in a side part with a voluminous ’90s-style blowout.

She wore nude lipstick and tan blush, and her brown eyes were accentuated with thick black eyeliner and false lashes.

Cindy Crawford wore nude lipstick and thick eyeliner on the runway of the Gucci Cruise 2027 collection at Times Square on May 16, 2026. Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Other famous faces, most of whom were at least twice the age of the average model, also walked down the street-turned-stage.

NFL quarterback Tom Brady, 48, made his runway debut in an all-leather suit, while iconic blonde Paris Hilton, 45, was nearly unrecognizable in brunette hair.

Another famous face who walked down the runway at the Gucci Cruise 2027 show was former NFL quarterback Tom Brady. Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

The Italian fashion house’s front row was just as star-studded, filled with celebrities like Mariah Carey, Kim Kardashian, and Lewis Hamilton.

After the show, Crawford posted photos of herself on the runway on Instagram, and the comment section quickly filled with praise.

Cindy Crawford’s blowout was reminiscent of her early modeling days. Pictured here walking down the runway for Ralph Lauren in New York City in 1991. PL Gould/Images/Getty Images

“That’s a real supermodel,” one person wrote, while another added, ”Showing us all the true meaning of elegance. What a powerful role model you are for all women.”

Later, Crawford also published an Instagram video showing glimpses of her journey from backstage to the runway.

The video sparked an equally enthusiastic response.

“You’re the best of the best. There will never be another model as beautiful as you,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “Gosh, I’m back to [the] ’90s!”

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The Gucci show was Crawford’s first runway appearance in years.

She originally announced her retirement in 2000, but has since made rare appearances on high-end runways.

Her latest appearance was in February 2022, when she walked for the Off-White “Spaceship Earth” show during Paris Fashion Week.

The show was a particularly special occasion, honoring the brand’s late founder, Virgil Abloh, and included Crawford’s model daughter, Kaia Gerber.

Kaia Gerber reshared a story of her and her mother, Cindy Crawford, that was posted by designer and fellow Gucci model Athena Calderone. Instagram/Athena Calderone;Kaia Gerber

Gerber did not walk the Gucci runway with her mother on Saturday, but she did join Crawford to celebrate at the afterparty.

The 24-year-old shared an Instagram story with her mother, writing, “me & mama.”

She also reshared an Instagram video of herself posing with Crawford simply titled “Icons.” The story was posted by designer Athena Calderone, who walked the show.

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