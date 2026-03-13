Cindy Crawford Ridiculed Over ‘Out of Touch’ Morning Routine
Cindy Crawford is getting heat for her extensive morning routine, which includes thousands of dollars’ worth of beauty products.
The legendary ‘90s supermodel posted her lengthy morning regimen on social media this week, drawing ire from users who found the video utterly “out of touch.”
In the video, Crawford showed how she spends the first two hours of her day, from using expensive tools with red-light technology for hair growth and skincare to enjoying a plunge in her Jacuzzi before a private Pilates lesson.
“Wow. So out of touch. Some things really don’t need to be shared online,” one commenter wrote under Crawford’s Instagram post.
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A few commenters noted that the routine was not realistic for most women.
“Many women would love to afford that morning routine,” one person wrote, while another one added, “Must be nice to not have anything to do for 2 1/2 hours but take care of yourself. Most working women don’t have this kind of time.”
Some people found the humour in their lifestyle differences with the supermodel, with one person writing, “Similar to [my morning routine], just minus the multimillionaire’s home and jacuzzi... and trainer coming over.”
But others had mixed feelings.
One fan wrote, “Love Cindy!!!! Buuuuut [sic] for mere mortals this is not a morning routine they can do. I wish though!”
“Love this. And feel it’s so out of touch at the same time,” one comment read.
Crawford also shared the video on TikTok, a platform most popular among younger social media users.
One of the top comments on the platform reads, “Hello from District 12.” The comment, which garnered over 2,400 likes, references The Hunger Games. In the popular book and film series, the poorest people are forced to live and work under harsh conditions in District 12, while the rich and beautiful enjoy a work-free lifestyle in the Capitol.
One commenter shared a similar sentiment, writing, “Cindy, I’m too poor for this.”
Some fans defended her post, however, and encouraged Crawford to ignore the criticism.
“You’ve worked hard for this life. Good on you,” one person wrote. Another said, “If I were rich and retired, I would pamper myself too.”
On Friday, Crawford posted a new TikTok about her morning routine. In the video, she explained that it is important for her to control what she sees on her phone in the mornings.
“If you receive one upsetting or stressful text or email, that is how you’re programming your day,” she explained.
“What I like to do is just have the self-control to not look at text, not look at any social media, not look at email, and go straight to something that makes me feel good,” Crawford told followers.
@cindycrawford
This week’s meaningful meditation 🧘🏻♀️ You are in control of how you start your day, choose wisely!♬ THE MOON - Camargguinho
“Don’t let incoming control your day,” she added. “You get to be in control of what you’re letting in, at least in the first five to 10 minutes of your day.”
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