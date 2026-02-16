Cindy Crawford’s Lookalike Daughter Wears Surprisingly Chic ‘Naked’ Dress
Cindy Crawford’s model daughter, Kaia Gerber, walked the red carpet on Sunday in a skin-baring design that gave the phrase “little black dress” a whole new meaning.
Gerber, 24, looked like the spitting image of her 59-year-old supermodel mom at the 2026 Independent Spirit Awards at the Hollywood Palladium.
The young model wore a sheer black Givenchy dress with tactfully placed embroidered flowers. The gown, which featured a halter-style neckline and ankle-length hemline, was designed by Givenchy creative director Sarah Burton, who described Gerber as “a muse, a friend, and a constant source of inspiration” in a W Magazine profile in December.
The piece falls into the category of so-called “naked dresses,” a designation applied to skintight, sheer, or see-through looks, often gowns with cutouts or carefully deployed fabric strips.
Garments in this category are revealing, but not necessarily short or low-cut, and are a favorite of Hollywood A-listers right now. The term “naked dress” sounds more scandalous than the dresses themselves tend to be.
Gerber resembled Crawford, 59, more than ever, thanks to her volume-boosting side part, deep brown hue, and glamorous yet neutral makeup.
Her striking makeup—nude lips, contoured skin, and a smoky eye—was created by Los Angeles-based celebrity makeup artist Diane Buzzetta, whose clientele includes Brittany Snow and Scarlett Johansson.
Gerber’s hair was styled into soft waves with a deep side part by Gregory Russell, the go-to hairstylist favored by Demi Moore, Jennifer Lawrence, and Anya Taylor-Joy.
During the event, Gerber joined Canadian actor François Arnaud, 40, on stage.
Gerber has been building up an acting portfolio since her 2016 debut as teenage Carolina Baxter Shaw in Sister Cities, and Arnaud shot to international fame with his role as Scott Hunter in the hit TV series Heated Rivalry.
The two presented the award for the “Best New Nonscripted or Documentary Series.” The winner of the category was Pee-wee as Himself.
The women in the Crawford-Gerber family are not the only ones who have made names for themselves in the fashion space. Gerber’s father, Rande Gerber, 63, who married Crawford in 1998, modeled in his younger years.
Her 26-year-old brother, Presley Gerber, is also a signed model and has appeared in ad campaigns for Calvin Klein Jeans and Celine perfumes.
