Cindy Crawford’s daughter opened up about the pains of becoming a second-generation supermodel before reaching her teens.

“I had all these adults, not only my parents, looking at me and being like, ‘What should we all do now?’” Kaia Gerber, 24, told Harper’s Bazaar for its February cover story.

Gerber is the daughter of legendary supermodel Cindy Crawford, 59, and business mogul Rande Gerber, 63. She started to follow in her mother’s high-heeled footsteps at just 10, when Donatella Versace asked her to model Versace’s children’s wear.

Gerber switched at age 15 from public school to homeschooling to make more time for her modeling career. The decision paid off: By 16, she walked runways for some of the biggest luxury brands, from Chanel to Saint Laurent.

“I was still so young. I was masking as an adult,” she said, adding, “Now that I’m more secure in my adulthood, I’m willing to show up messy and be kind of childish about certain things.”

Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford at W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party at Chateau Marmont on January 10, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine

As a globally recognized industry veteran, Crawford could easily fall into the momager trap. Still, she does not push her opinions on her children, Gerber said.

“She doesn’t give out advice unless you ask,” Gerber told Harper’s Bazaar. “But if you ask, get ready, because she’ll be very honest in ways that, sometimes, it’s hard to hear. She’s usually right, which is infuriating, but she’s also very willing to let me make a mistake that she made 30 years ago.”

Although Crawford was often regarded as a sex symbol, posing for risqué outlets like Playboy and Maxim, her mother’s career was not an issue for Gerber. She described the nude images of Crawford splashed across her childhood as “artistic,” calling it a “gift to grow up in a house that was without shame for the female body.”

Like her nepobaby peers Lily-Rose Depp and Apple Martin, Gerber’s career eventually made the jump from modeling to acting. After appearing in the tenth season of American Horror Story, Gerber made her silver screen debut with the 2022 period drama Babylon.