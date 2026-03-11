 Skip to main content
RISE AND SHINE

60-Year-Old Supermodel Shows Off Her Morning Skincare Tricks

Cindy Crawford revealed details of her extensive routine on Instagram.

Roosa Rahkonen

Editorial Intern, The Looker

Published

Mar 11, 2026, 6:07 PM EDT

Updated

Mar 11, 2026, 6:16 PM EDT

Cindy Crawford wearing Gucci at the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles, November 2025.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Some supermodels don’t wake up for less than $10,000 a day. Fashion legend Cindy Crawford, however, delights in each and every step of her morning routine.

Crawford, 60, documented the entirety of her daily 2.5-hour morning regimen on Instagram, offering a rare glimpse into her supermodel-level health and beauty secrets, including several popular mindfulness, wellness, and skincare hacks.

Cindy Crawford walks in the Ralph Lauren show during New York Fashion Week in 1991.

Since the 1980s, Cindy Crawford has been one of the most recognizable faces in the world.

Images Press/Getty Images

“I love my morning routine—sets me up to have a great day!” Crawford captioned the post.

The model and mother of two’s routine begins at 6 a.m. each day. In the video, Crawford awakens wearing a light-pink silk slip dress and listens to an audio Bible app on her phone while dry-brushing her legs.

Cindy Crawford morning routine

The celebrated supermodel shared each step of her morning routine with fans, starting with her 6 a.m. wake-up time and a 7 a.m. spoonful of fire cider.

Instagram/Cindy Crawford

At 6:30 a.m., Crawford pauses to massage her face with a circulation-boosting gua sha tool for 15 minutes. She incorporated the Skin Softening Cleanser from her own brand, Meaningful Beauty, for this step.

$36

Meaningful Beauty Skin Softening Cleanser

Shop At Amazon

Crawford then sits down on a Bemer mat, a device that helps stimulate muscles and boost circulation, while wearing a Capillus Laser Cap, a red-light hat intended to support hair growth.

$2,499

Capillus Spectrum

Shop At Capillus

Crawford gently massages her face with The Wand ($2213, Keren Bartov), a luxurious device by Keren Bartov that uses red light technology to help tighten and rejuvenate the skin.

Cindy Crawford morning routine

The high-end skincare tool Cindy Crawford uses on her face utilizes red-light technology to combat the visible signs of aging.

Instagram/Cindy Crawford

Following skincare, Crawford takes a shot of Fire Cider apple cider vinegar and walks barefoot on grass “for grounding.”

$24.99

Herbal Revolution Fire Cider Apple Cider Vinegar

Shop At Amazon

At that point, the style icon slips out of her purple robe and into a Jacuzzi tub for a 15-minute dip.

Cindy Crawford morning routine

At 7:15 each morning, Crawford takes a plunge in her Jacuzzi.

Instagram/Cindy Crawford

Following her brief hot-tub plunge, Crawford hops into her workout leggings and tank top for a few more standard steps of her routine, which include making coffee with collagen, checking her emails, and heading to a chic, oceanview gym.

Cindy Crawford morning routine

Within the first two hours of her day, Crawford takes a dip in her hot tub and accomplishes a full workout.

Instagram/Cindy Crawford

At 8:05 a.m., she begins a 15-minute stretching routine on the floor, followed by a quick hang on an inversion table (typically used to relieve back pain).

She then warms up her muscles and raises her heart rate by jumping on a mini-trampoline while she waits for her private Pilates instructor.

Many commenters loved the routine, while some reminiscent Crawford’s famous workout videos from the 1990s.

“As a high school girl in the ‘90s who was doing your workouts on VHS, that twisting jump movement took me right back! You look amazing!!” one commenter wrote.

Cindy Crawford at a Los Angeles signing event to promote workout videos by celebrities on July 28, 1992.

Cindy Crawford at a Los Angeles signing event to promote workout videos by celebrities on July 28, 1992.

Bob Riha Jr/Getty Images

“You’re such an icon!” one of the top comments reads. “I remember doing your exercise DVDs where you were on an NYC rooftop! You should relaunch them.”

Cindy Crawford attends the Celine Fall Winter 2023 fashion show at The Wiltern theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S., December 8, 2022.

Cindy Crawford attends the Celine Fall-Winter 2023 fashion show in Los Angeles on December 8, 2022.

Reuters

Roosa Rahkonen

Roosa Rahkonen

Editorial Intern, The Looker

