Lifestyle 'ISN'T THAT BEAUTIFUL?' Legendary Supermodel Reveals Her Secret to Bombshell Hair at 72 No matter how busy she is, she always looks fresh. Christie Brinkley

Christie Brinkley does not mind breaking the rules, at least when it comes to beauty.

In a new Instagram video, Brinkley sat on a couch in a navy blue long-sleeved shirt, flared jeans, and white heels, and shared her secrets to a hassle-free morning beauty routine.

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“On the rare occasion that I have a very late night and a very early flight,” the 72-year-old supermodel began.

She continued, “I’ll say, ‘You know, my makeup still looks pretty fresh, even after a long evening, I think I’m just gonna sleep on my back.’”

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Although Brinkley acknowledged in the caption that viewers should not sleep in their makeup and should remove it before going to bed, she shared a (perfectly safe) hair trick to try instead.

The fashion icon turned to Melissa Collette for help. Collette, a renowned celebrity makeup artist, shared her talents for other facets of beauty by demonstrating her technique for preserving glamorous waves overnight.

Christie Brinkley shared that she sometimes sleeps in her glam to avoid trouble the next day. Here in New York in 2011. Lucas Jackson/Reuters

Collette then gathered all the hair from the left side of Brinkley’s head into her hand and split it into two sections before loosely twisting the sections around each other.

“The waves were all going back in one direction,” Collette explained her twisting technique, adding, “I followed the wave pattern, and then we just twisted it right along [it].”

Christie Brinkley

Next, she took a loose, soft scrunchie and placed it at the end of the braid-like hairdo and twisted it once, spreading it wide along the hair.

“Then I just slept on my back, and look,” Brinkley rejoiced, showing her curled hair, “Isn’t that beautiful?”

The hack indeed worked, as nothing in Brinkley’s appearance gave away that she was wearing last night’s beauty.

Instead, she was glowing with a complexion and hair as bright as they were during her Sports Illustrated and CoverGirl modeling days.

Christie Brinkley posing for Vogue in 1977. Stan Malinowski/Conde Nast via Getty Images

“Face, makeup, hair, and no effort by me whatsoever,” Brinkley said. “And now we’re gonna go catch the flight.”

In the caption, she wrote that everyone should know Collette’s beauty secrets.

“We all know we’re supposed to wash our faces before we go to sleep, but OCCASIONALLY you are time crunched and you have to choose between sleep and your beauty routine,” Brinkley wrote.

Christie Brinkley at the Barbie Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue party in New York City in 2014. Carlo Allegri/Reuters

She continued, “This is a rare occasion option for makeup but it’s a hair tip that’s good any time. So I keep my makeup on, so I could go right to sleep…”

Brinkley added, “Not for everyday, but genius in a pinch!”

The model also noted that Collette sprayed her face with a fixing spray to keep her makeup intact and, in the morning, spritzed it with enriched water as a refresher.

“Thanks to you Melissa, I got some sleep and made my flight in style!” Brinkley wrote, adding that she washed her face thoroughly after arriving home, then applied a hydrating face mask.

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