Hollywood A-Lister Puts Her Gray Roots on Full Display

Silver hues are shaping up to be 2026’s most exciting hair-color trend.

Mexican actress Salma Hayek gestures during a press conference to announce a government incentive scheme for the audiovisual and film industry, in Mexico City, on February 15, 2026. Hayek announced that she is working on a new film aimed at highlighting Mexico's image and responding to the attacks that, she said, have been directed at her country.

Rodrigo Oropeza/AFP via Getty Images

Salma Hayek, 59, is the latest Hollywood actress to publicly embrace her gray hair, showing her silver strands in a sleek, straight lob.

Hayek, who turns 60 in September, attended a press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City. The acclaimed actress spoke alongside Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum about a new film tax incentive to attract international film and television productions to Mexico.

The From Dusk Till Dawn star parted her dark hair straight down the middle, elegantly drawing attention to her visibly gray roots, first spotted by InStyle.

While gray hair itself is anything but rare, seeing an A-lister skip the standard dye job is not, making Hayek’s move a refreshing deviation from the usual entertainment-industry fare.

To complement her chic silver lob, she wore a brown tweed blazer over a black button-up shirt, with the top buttons open. She finished the outfit with black pants and a black belt.

Salma Hayek embraced her gray hair during a press conference at the Palacio Nacional in Mexico City.

Juan Abundis/ObturadorMX/Getty Images

Hayek shared photos of the event on her Instagram, writing, “I owe my career to the Mexican film community, and it was a great honor to stand alongside this same community today and announce this incredible new initiative.”

Salma Hayek and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum at the press conference in February 2026.

Daniel Cardenas/Anadolu via Getty Images

“Mexico has a long and distinguished cinematic legacy and a film industry that is truly world-class, home to some of the most talented and creative artists and technicians I have ever had the privilege of working with,” she wrote.

Hayek finished her caption with encouragement for the Mexican film industry and a note of gratitude to President Sheinbaum, writing, “I’m excited that this incentive will help shine an even brighter light on all of this and continue to strengthen and grow this extraordinary film community. Thank you @claudia_shein for having me and for letting me be a part of this historic moment. ¡Viva México!”

Hayek is accustomed to making waves in Hollywood: In 2003, she made history as the first Mexican actress nominated for Best Actress at the Academy Awards for her portrayal of artist Frida Kahlo in Frida (2002).

Salma Hayek Pinault at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, 2025.

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

The actress, who regularly appears on fashion magazines’ “Best Dressed” lists, isn’t afraid to show off her natural hue. In January, she walked the red carpet at the Golden Globes with a half-up, half-down hairstyle that highlighted her gray hair.

She also regularly discusses going gray on her Instagram, once calling her strands “the white hair of wisdom.”

In 2023, Hayek shared a close-up, unfiltered photo of her face on Instagram with the caption, “Me waking up and counting how many white hairs and wrinkles have crashed the party this morning.”

She later told Good Morning, America that she is simply “too lazy” to dye her grays, though she offered an easy trick for temporary concealment: just add makeup.

“You don’t see the white hair right now because I put mascara,” Hayek told the hosts, pointing to her head. “Because I’m too lazy to dye my hair, so I go like this, and then I go like this,” she said, demonstrating how she first applies mascara to her lashes, then to her hairline.

