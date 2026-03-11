Lifestyle STATE OF GRAY Legendary Hollywood Redhead, 48, Debuts Subtle Gray Hair Transformation There’s nothing wrong with going gray, but some routes are more seamless than others. Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

A beloved Hollywood redhead turned the process of growing out her gray hair into a chic aesthetic choice.

Jessica Chastain‘s most distinguishing feature is undoubtedly her long, fiery-red hair. While Chastain, 48, has made a few major hair-color transformations for roles, such as her platinum-blonde look in The Help, the actress typically stays loyal to her natural orange shade.

Jessica Chastain at the 95th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles in March 2023. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

No matter how iconic a person’s hair color may be, however, it is just as likely to change as anyone else’s hue. The Martian actress debuted a subtle hint of silver hair, allowing her gray roots to show during an outing this week—and, in the process, she proved going gray can be a “look” in and of itself.

Chastain attended the Zimmermann Women’s Fall-Winter 2026 fashion show at Paris Fashion Week on March 9, where she wore a matching orange separates, including a vest, mid-thigh shorts, and a structured double-breasted suit jacket.

Jessica Chastain outside the Zimmermann Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show at Paris Fashion Week on March 9, France. Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

She finished the look with coordinating open-toe platform sandals with floral details.

The level of tangerine shades might be overwhelming for some, but Chastain beautifully balanced the monochromatic look with understated makeup, simple jewelry, and an uncomplicated blowout.

Chastain sat in the front row between Lily James and Oprah Winfrey, her hair beautifully blended from her light roots to her signature orange ends—an elegant look that beauty journalist Marci Robin at Allure called “quiet silver hair.”

Leila George, Naomi Watts, Lily James, Jessica Chastain, Oprah Winfrey, and Kirby Bumpus at the front row of the Zimmermann Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show at Paris Fashion Week. Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Celebrity hairstylist Michael Dueñas previously told The Looker that the key to transitioning to gray hair is blending.

“If you have all-over color, it is highly recommended to add subtle highlights to slowly start blending in your gray to avoid the line of demarcation,” Dueñas explained.

“If you already have highlights, then you slowly want to not do them as bright as they currently are and start matching the tonality of your gray when you are touching them up, and that’ll help break up your line of demarcation as well,” he continued.

Jessica Chastain first debuted the subtle gray roots in New York in early March 2026. MEGA/GC Images

Gray hair rarely keeps a clear, cool shade without some help, and the “biggest mistake people make when transitioning to their natural gray is neglecting their hair,” celebrity hairstylist Trace Henningsen previously explained to The Looker.

Fortunately, there are ways to combat discoloration, dullness, and an overall awkward transition phase.

“Because the hair is white, minerals can grab onto it quickly,” Henningsen instructed. “Pollution can grab on to it quickly, so sometimes [the hair] has this yellow tone if you’re not taking care of it. You need to [use a clarifying haircare product] at least once or twice a month, and use a purple shampoo or conditioner to brighten it.”

