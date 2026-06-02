Lifestyle 'BEST DECISION EVER' Reality Star Ignites Debate With Before-and-After Pics The “Real Housewives” star, 50, hinted that her marriage to a 31-year-old soccer player informed her plastic surgery plans. Trae Patton/Getty Images

A star of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Dubai said her facelift was the best decision she ever made.

On Thursday, Caroline Stanbury, 50, shared her thoughts on her past plastic surgery in an Instagram video.

At first, the video shows Stanbury in a light-blue feather dress she wore for the season two finale of The Real Housewives of Dubai, which aired in 2024.

“This is me three years ago before my facelift at 47,” she wrote over the video, which sees her posing against a building.

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Caroline Stanbury was a cast member of “The Real Housewives of Dubai” for both of the series’s two seasons. Chris Haston/Bravo

The video then cuts to Stanbury in 2026, twirling and posing for the camera with a broad smile.

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“I’m now 50 and look 20 years younger,” she wrote over the clip, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

Stanbury, who married 31-year-old Spanish soccer player Sergio Carrallo in 2021, underwent the procedure in November 2023.

At the time, Carrallo posted his wife’s recovery—including his tearful reaction to her post-operation appearance—on Instagram.

In 2023, Caroline Stanbury's husband, Sergio Carrallo, documented her facelift on Instagram. Instagram/Sergio Carrallo

Now the reality star, who also starred in Ladies of London from 2014 to 2017 and The Traitors in 2026, captioned the post, “Best decision ever.”

Her claim that she looked 30 years old again quickly sparked a debate in the comments.

Some did not agree with Stanbury’s statement. “You look like a 50-year-old who got a facelift,” one person wrote.

Another added, “You look fantastic for 50—but more like a very well-maintained Beverly Hills 50 than an actual 30.”

Some commenters thought that Caroline Stanbury did not look 20 years younger, but they still agreed she looked “fantastic.” Instagram/Caroline Stanbury

Still, many praised her results, remarking that she looked at least 15 years younger. One commenter, who racked up over 4,900 likes, wrote, “She looks 35 for sure! You guys are just hating.”

Some commenters were so impressed by Stanbury’s results that they asked for her plastic surgeon’s name, saying they would want to book with the same practitioner when the time comes.

Stanbury’s surgery was performed by Dr. Steve S. Kim at SK Plastic Surgery.

Caroline Stanbury before and after her facelift in 2022 and 2025. Getty Images

In 2024, Stanbury told People that she opted to undergo the invasive procedure because she did not like how her face looked after two decades of Botox and dermal fillers.

“I had one crazy eyebrow. My lips had gone a bit weird. My face just [got] rounder and rounder and bigger and bigger, because I just kept pumping filler in my jawline,” she said.

Having a partner 18 years her junior also affected her decision.

“I have a very young husband. Not that he wanted me to do it, but these are things that women go through,” she admitted.

Caroline Stanbury said that years of fillers and Botox morphed her appearance. Pictured here before her facelift in November 2023. Trae Patton/Bravo via Getty Images

The facelift was not Stanbury’s last cosmetic change.

In 2024, she revealed that she had dropped 18 pounds with the help of Ozempic, a popular GLP-1 medication used by A-listers like Joy Behar to lose weight.

“After 45, it becomes very, very hard to lose weight—and I’m not lazy. I’m not lying at home doing nothing. I go to the gym, I have a trainer, I walk all the time [and] I’m busy,” she told Us Weekly.

Stanbury said she gained weight during multiple rounds of in vitro fertilization treatments.

Caroline Stanbury showed off her new face in the reunion episode of the second season of "The Real Housewives of Dubai" in 2024. Clifton Prescod/Bravo

“I did get really fat. I put on 18 pounds on my body, and that’s no joke,” she told the outlet, adding that she would get back on the weight-loss drug if they were to do another round of IVF.

Stanbury has three children with her ex-husband, Cem Habib: Yasmine, Zack, and Aaron.

“Ozempic, I have to say … is an incredible tool," she told the outlet. “Why do you need to be miserable if you can get yourself back to where you were? I didn’t want to be different. I didn’t do my face to look like a supermodel. I wanted to be me, but younger.”

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