Lifestyle GOOD AS GOLD ‘Golden Bachelor’ Star, 63, Posts Graphic Facelift Recovery She shared everything from the consultation to the bruised-and-bloodied aftermath—and the preliminary results. Getty Images;Instagram/Amy Kaplan

A Golden Bachelor contestant is sharing blow-by-blow updates on her facelift journey in a series of social media videos—and she’s not sparing viewers from any of the gory details.

Amy Kaplan, 63, was a competitor on the second season of The Golden Bachelor, sent home by ex-NFL star Mel Owens, 67, in the third week. Now, she’s turned her attention away from her love life and toward building her own confidence.

Amy Kaplan in West Hollywood in October 2025. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

In February 2025, Amy’s twin daughters, Allie Kaplan Rutstein and Lexi Kaplan Giudice, both 32, began documenting their mother’s recovery process. Known as The Kaplan Twins online, the sibling social media influencers began posting their mother’s facelift journey on Instagram and TikTok.

Allie Kaplan Rutstein, Amy Kaplan, and Lexi Kaplan Giudice in Wes Hollywood in 2025. Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

So far, they’ve posted 11 days of progress from the consultation to the results.

In a video captured a day before her surgery, Amy confesses to feeling both nervous and excited for her procedure.

The next update, filmed at the doctor’s office, shows Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Patrick Davis drawing pre-operative markings on her face.

He drew lines at the corners of Amy’s eyebrows, on her smile lines, under her nose, around her cheeks, and on her eyelids. Amy previously underwent an upper blepharoplasty (an eye lift) and rhinoplasty (a nose job).

“She’s losing some fat here,” Dr. Davis said, pointing at the space under her lower lip, and said he would add some fat there to lift her lower lip up.

Amy Kaplan before and after her deeplane facelift. Instagram/Amy Kaplan

Subsequent updates are less clinical and more...graphic. In the following video, Amy is shown just after the surgery. She said she felt “like a truck ran me over,” while her kids fed her with a spoon. She underwent the deep plane facelift without steroids.

Soon after, the twins posted their most viral update yet of their mom, which saw over 11 million views across social media platforms. It showed Amy, wrapped in white towels, being wheeled into a hotel room by a bellhop in a similarly monochromatic look.

The video was accompanied by text reading “POV your mom is recovering from her facelift at a 5-star hotel in Beverly Hills” and was captioned “Mamma really said if I’m recovering, I’m recovering in luxury.”

In the next video, filmed one day post-operation, Amy visited the surgeon’s office and said she was “doing okay.” A day later, she told her daughters, “I look great, I’m so happy I did this.”

The third day was her “most puffy day,” while day four saw Amy comparing herself to “an Oompa-Loompa.” The commenters, however, were excited, saying she looks “great” and that they “can’t wait to see the end results.”

On day five, Amy detailed her “busy” schedule: “Lay in bed, I get up to go pee, I get a little breakfast, I go back to bed, I get a little lunch, I go to pee, I come back to bed, been like this for five days.”

“I have f-----g ants in my pants, I can’t even poop,” she laments. “I’m blocked up here,” she said, pointing to her stomach. “I’m blocked up all in here,” she said, pointing at her head. “Other than that, I’m doing perfect.”

Still, even with the stressful side effects of healing, the success of her surgery started to show. In the comment section beneath her fifth-day video, people remarked that “she looks so young” and that she appears to be “in her thirties.”

Amy's twin daughters documented their mother's journey on social media. Instagram/Amy Kaplan

On the eighth day post-operation, she visited her surgeon, who removed the 42 staples in her skin. Two days later, her daughter informed her that some people online were asking why she would torture herself by undergoing the invasive surgery.

“Why would I torture myself?” Amy asked, a little incredulous. “I can look in the mirror and not torture myself. That’s the difference. When I looked in the mirror, I tortured myself so I’d rather go through a couple weeks of torture.”

In an interview with People magazine, Amy elaborated on her motives.

“What motivated me to get a facelift was that I still feel like I’m 30 inside. I have the same energy, the same vibrancy, but when I looked in the mirror, it just didn’t match how I felt inside,” she explained.

“I can still wear a bikini and feel great, but when you start catching yourself pulling your face up in the mirror thinking, ‘Okay this looks better,’ that’s when you know it might be time,” she told the outlet.

Amy Kaplan at the "Palm Royale" Season 2 Celebration hosted by Apple TV in West Hollywood, in 2025. Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Amy also told the outlet that her luxurious hotel stay was part of her doctor’s treatment plan.

“He requires a hotel stay right next to the surgical center for the first night with a nurse so you are not recovering alone, and you are close by for a visit the next morning,” she explained.

“I’m definitely doing much better; however, I do feel like I’m still in recovery mode. I’m requiring a lot more sleep, and I require a lot more calories. I’m finding I’m eating a lot more carbs and fatty foods,” she said, adding, “My body is craving that to heal.”

