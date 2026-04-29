Lifestyle FREEZE THE DAY Reality Star Debuts New Face After Abusing Fillers for 10 Years The 39-year-old says a life-threatening experience compelled him to undergo plastic surgery. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

A British reality star debuted his freshly healed cosmetic surgery results on television this week, citing his desire for transparency as the reason for the big reveal.

Bobby Norris was just 25 years old when he joined The Only Way Is Essex in 2012. He appeared on the popular U.K.-based reality show, which is widely considered the British equivalent of MTV’s Jersey Shore, until 2021.

Norris, now 39, joined the U.K. talk show This Morning on Wednesday to unveil his “new face” after going under the knife. The surgical lineup included a facelift, a neck lift, and a lower blepharoplasty, also known as an eye lift.

Bobby Norris posted behind-the-scenes material of his operation on Instagram. Instagram/Bobby Norris

He explained that his desire to undergo such extensive invasive surgery before hitting 40 stemmed from his long history with injectables.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was really abusing fillers for a 10-year window,” he said, referring to hyaluronic acid facial fillers aimed at increasing volume around certain parts of the face, such as the lips, cheeks, nasolabial folds, and even the nose.

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

“I was going every 12 weeks,” he added.

Depending on factors like filler type and the person’s metabolism, filler results typically last at least six months, according to the American Board of Plastic Surgery.

While he did not initially think his results with filler were dramatic, during the Covid-19 lockdown, he watched old episodes of The Only Way Is Essex and reflected on how his appearance had changed.

“Over the course of a few weeks, I could see what trolls had been saying for years,” he explained.

Play Video

However, simply dissolving his filler was not so easy.

“Skin is about elasticity,” Norris said, comparing his face to a balloon that he filled for 10 years, and wanted to pop.

Bobby Norris at a red carpet event in 2012, prior to his lengthy love affair with fillers. Getty Images

“It’s going to be stretched out and baggy, and no one wants to be stretched and baggy,” he explained, adding, “So I literally just kept doing more.”

To get out of the cycle, Norris felt the only solution was to undergo a facelift.

“I wanted to remove all my fillers, but I’d crossed a line,” he said, calling a facelift a way of “correcting my stupidity of abusing fillers.”

He added, “I had no option.”

"This Morning" compared photos of Bobby Norris from his time on "The Only Way Is Essex"; after fillers but before his recent surgery; and during the recovery process. The Only Way Is Essex/Getty Images/Instagram

While Norris initially planned to undergo the surgery in his forties, he decided to speed up the process when he began experiencing possibly life-threatening health problems last year.

“I thought, I’m waiting for my forties for that, but tomorrow ain’t guaranteed. And, like, do what makes you feel better,” he said.

Having previously undergone a multitude of cosmetic operations, including a nose job, a hair transplant, and an upper blepharoplasty, Norris was not worried ahead of his latest surgical endeavor.

He flew to Turkey to undergo the procedure at his “go-to” clinic, Serene Cosmetic.

In a section of its website titled “Trusted By,” the clinic lists the names and TV shows of several other reality stars, including Nathan Henry (Geordie Shore), Hannah Elizabeth (Love Island), and Mia Boardman (Teen Mom).

This Morning‘s hosts noted that Norris did not pay for the operation himself, and on his Instagram—where he documented the gruesome recovery process—he marked the surgery content as ads.

He captioned his latest video, “Does anyone else really struggle to sleep after they’ve had surgery?? The anesthesia can really mess up your body clock for a few days. The first week was so up and down, but thankfully I’m back to my ‘usual’ (insomniac) sleeping pattern.”

Norris posted several videos documenting the arduous healing process. Instagram/BobbyNorris

In the comments beneath the post, fans voiced concern, with one top-voted comment reading, “Please just let us know you’re ok…" Another Instagram user, who says she has worked in cosmetic surgery for 21 years, said she had “never seen a recovery like this.”

Friends of Norris’s noted excitement to see the post-healing results. “Ice the eyes, it will look so good it’s worth it,” wrote media personality Katie Price.

On Wednesday, he told This Morning‘s hosts that despite still experiencing some swelling, he felt “so good” about his initial outcome, though he knew that the final results would take months to fully settle.

Bobby Norris showed his latest plastic surgery results on "This Morning." This Morning

Norris stated his desire to be transparent and open about his plastic surgery.

“I just don’t believe in lying to people that have followed me and watched me for 15 years because it’s just not achievable through honey and oatmeal scrubs,” he said.

The journalists asked Norris whether he was now done with plastic surgery.

“I can’t lie and say I wouldn’t have anything else done because I probably will,” he answered.

When asked for the reason for all his cosmetic work, he replied, “I think body dysmorphia is kind of a thing now.”

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Recommended Annual Save 48 % $35 Year One then $ 59.99 yearly Select Discounted annual rate

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Monthly $1 Welcome Offer then $ 5.99 monthly Select Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Ad-Free $99 Year One then $ 119.99 yearly Select Premium ad-free reading

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ Total $ Continue with Google Continue with Facebook or continue with Email Continue

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog