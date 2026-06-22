‘Real Housewives’ Star Shares Shock Diagnosis for Facial Disfigurement
A Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed her shocking diagnosis three years after her mystery facial disfigurement turned her life upside down.
Brandi Glanville, 53, experienced facial paralysis in 2024 and subsequently saw 21 doctors and spent $200,000 to find answers.
On Thursday, the former Bravo star, who has also competed on shows including Celebrity Apprentice and Celebrity Big Brother, said she had received a new diagnosis.
On her podcast, Brandi Glanville Unfiltered, Glanville joked to her co-host, James Maas, that the video of their podcast recording would require a filter before publishing, “because mama found out that I have a benign tumor in one of my lymph nodes in my face.”
The mother of two, who shares her sons with her ex-husband, actor Eddie Cibrian, hoped that the non-cancerous tumor diagnosis could be the answer to her lingering health issues.
Get a First Look
Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker
By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
“That could be why the fluid is going around my face and why it’s having a hard time,” she explained, adding, “like I can wear makeup for like 15 minutes and then I have to take it off.”
Glanville received the diagnosis after visiting a dermatologist who specializes in cancer to ask about a lump on her neck.
She recalled showing the lump to other doctors prior, and it being dismissed as scar tissue. “I’m like, from what? I haven’t had like a facelift yet,” she said.
In December, Glanville described her condition as “hell” and said it had made her hide in her house.
Now, the former model said she looks “so bad,” but is looking forward to getting back to her usual beauty routine.
“It’s been a long three years, and I just want to put a ton of makeup on again, get my hair extended. I want to have like a glow up,” she said.
Glanville recalled undergoing multiple lab tests before learning about her benign tumor.
“I’m talking tens of thousands of dollars in labs. Why would this lab just now show this?” she asked. “I can tell you that this lump has always been here. That’s why I’m always massaging it.”
Glanville first revealed her health struggles by posting a selfie on X in December 2024. She has since been documenting her journey online.
In February, she underwent a breast explant surgery after learning one of her implants had ruptured and the silicone had spread into her body.
Glanville said she felt better immediately after and hoped the surgery was the answer to her issues—although she said she still had “really hard lumps” in her neck.
Under her Instagram post about her new diagnosis, many fans suspected she had been dismissed by doctors for so long because she is a woman.
Some wondered whether her facial fillers were related to her current issues.
Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35.
AnnualSave 47%
- Discounted annual rate
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Monthly
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Ad-Free
- Premium ad-free reading
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast.
AnnualSave 47%
- Discounted annual rate
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Monthly
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Ad-Free
- Premium ad-free reading
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Sign in
Login dialog