Brandi Glanville’s New Plastic Surgery Sends Concerned Fans Reeling
Reality star Brandi Glanville, 53, surprised fans when her implant-removal surgery actually resulted in receiving new breast implants.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum began experiencing mysterious facial disfigurement and debilitating health problems several years ago, with doctors only recently discovering that a burst implant was the source of her ailments.
On Wednesday, Glanville shared a video by Inside Edition on her Instagram documenting her recent life-saving explant surgery to remove the ruptured breast implant.
The procedure featured a surprising turn: instead of removing the implants and not replacing them, as many expected given the troubling circumstances surrounding the surgery, Glanville received a new pair.
During the surgery, plastic surgeon Dr. Ariel Ourian described his findings as “much worse than [he] had expected.”
Glanville’s right breast implant appeared completely deflated as he pulled it out. “It’s torn. It’s ripped,” he remarked, holding what was left of it.
The rupture was so severe that Dr. Ourian had to switch gloves while suctioning out silicone fragments.
Earlier this year, Glanville’s fans were initially thrilled for her as she was finally able to uncover the cause of her extensive health issues, which included “lumps” in her neck and face, hair loss, joint pain, and fatigue. But their excitement turned to shock upon seeing Dr. Ourian replace Glanville’s removed implants with new ones, reigniting questions about her decision.
“New implant in?????” one person wrote, adding emojis depicting horrified faces. Several commenters repeated the same sentiment.
“Replacement implants after all of this?” one fan said. Another commented, “Implant ruptured and sickness and she put new ones in again. This is wild to me!”
“I have implants and if they caused my face to become disfigured and to be at home [for] 3 years, I definitely would not want them back in,” one person wrote.
Still, many fans also thanked Glanville for spreading awareness of breast implant illness.
“Good for her for making this public. Implant sickness is a terrible thing,” one fan wrote.
Although not an official diagnosis, breast implant illness is a term used to describe many different health symptoms—such as skin and vision issues—that some patients with breast implants experience, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
“Some patients get what’s called a breast implant illness, and it can really affect multiple parts of the body,” Dr. Ourian explained to Inside Edition, adding, “So I think it’s really important to go in and get all of that ruptured silicone out.”
Dr. Ourian said the new implants had a lower risk of rupture and predicted that Glanville would be happy, highlighting the rationale for the unexpected replacement.
Glancille said earlier that her previous implants, which she received 18 years ago, were no longer manufactured and are now considered illegal.
In a follow-up video a week after surgery, Glanville reported her progress as “so good.”
“After just a week, my joints are different, I can sit down and get up right away, I don’t have to massage my neck all day long,” she said, beaming.
Glanville admitted to isolating for three years due to her condition. “It’s been hell, and now I want to live my life again. I’m ready,” she said.
Sick it! pic.twitter.com/hrtAzRwOCW— Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) December 8, 2024
Glanville first publicized her health issues with a selfie on X, causing concern among fans.
In December 2025, Glanville revealed that she had spent over $100,000 searching for the past several years for a cure to her cluster of symptoms that negatively affected her life and even caused her to lose two teeth.
