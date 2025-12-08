Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Reality star Brandi Glanville, 53, has finally received a diagnosis for her mystery facial paralysis following a 2.5-year battle with the condition, according to an interview with TMZ.

“I do finally have a diagnosis, and I will be sharing that soon,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared with the outlet. “I have a long road ahead of me to get fully better, but I finally have an answer, so I’m just thrilled.” She said she was rendered housebound for two years and struggled mentally, describing her experience with the condition as “hell.”

“I’ve turned into an introvert, like leaving my house, I get the worst anxiety because I’ve been in my house for two years,” she said, sharing that the good news of finally receiving a diagnosis brought her mother to tears. Although Glanville did not want to share her diagnosis publicly just yet, she was visibly excited in the interview.

The implications of Glanville’s health ordeal have gone beyond her face: She previously revealed that she has spent over six figures in search of treatment, and stated that the facial swelling caused her to lose two teeth.

Glanville initially had fans worried in December 2024, when she shared a selfie on X with the caption “Sick it!” The photo showed Glanville’s face, particularly around her cheeks and jawline, looking noticeably different. When fans started to speculate about her condition on X, she wrote that a doctor had suggested it may be a parasite or stress-induced edema.

Other experts weighed in, with Botched star and renowned plastic surgeon Terry Dubrow sharing his own theories with TMZ. He speculated that “it’s an infectious process or a foreign body reaction to something she’s had injected.”

What happened? I wish I knew I've been in &out of the hospital this passed year 1/2 spent almost every dollar I have trying to figure it out. Some Dr.'s say I have a parasite that jumps around my face. Some say it's stress induced edema. I personally say it's Bravo — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) December 8, 2024

In July 2025, Glanville shared on X that she had seen Michael R. Scoma, an infectious disease physician who, according to his X account, specializes in as “complex chronic diseases,” after Dr. Scoma saw her posts on X and reached out to her.

She wrote that she was excited to “get out of this house”,“live again”, and “fix [her] teeth, put on 10 lbs, & make out with a hot boy or girl.”