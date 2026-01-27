Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Reality star Brandi Glanville, 53, thanked her plastic surgeon for getting her red-carpet ready after a 2.5-year battle with a mysterious facial disfigurement.

In an Instagram post, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum smiled at the camera, with her skin looking glowing and smooth. She wore a baseball cap and a green tank top. Her hair was curled, and her lash extensions and lip gloss enhanced her refreshed look.

Glanville captioned the post, “Thank you Dr. Nicholas Nikolov the amazing CellSound and for preparing me for The Sundance Film festival & looking forward PBM Princess movie event at Kemo Sabe.”

Dr. Nikolov is a Beverly Hills-based board-certified plastic surgeon and the Chief Medical Officer of CellSound. According to the website, CellSound is “a regenerative, non-invasive aesthetic treatment for both the face and body” that utilizes ultrasound.

The look may seem typical for any Bravo star. However, her skin’s soft, healthy appearance comes in stark contrast with recent photos Glanville shared, which showed a rough, wrinkled complexion. The condition, according to Glanville, caused her to lose two teeth, burn her face with at-home treatments, and spend over $100,000 seeking solutions.

After her appointment, Glanville walked the red carpet for Side Effects May Include, a documentary about prescription drugs, at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah. She posed alongside Rachel Strauss, the documentary’s producer.

Brandi Glanville and Rachel Strauss attend the red carpet for a screening of Rachel Strauss’ Documentary "Side Effects May Include” during the Sundance Film Festival on January 25, 2026, in Park City, Utah. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Rachel Strauss

Many commenters were excited about Glanville’s new look, offering words of support and encouragement.

“Brandi you look amazing. Stay strong,” one person wrote, while another gushed, “Oh gosh you look so good and healthy.”

“I’m so glad you’re getting back to your old self and feeling better! You look great,” a third fan added.

Brandi Glanville at a red carpet event in 2018, prior to the onset of her mysterious facial condition. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for WE tv

Glanville has been open about her journey with facial disfigurement since December 2024, when she posted a selfie on X in which her skin appeared visibly bumpy, captioned, “Sick it!”

In her next post addressing the issue, she wrote, “I’ve been in & out of the hospital this [past] year 1/2 spent almost every dollar I have trying to figure it out. Some Dr.’s say I have a parasite that jumps around my face. Some say it’s stress-induced edema.”

In December 2025, Glanville shared that she had finally received some long-awaited answers.

“I do finally have a diagnosis, and I will be sharing that soon. I have a long road ahead of me to get fully better, but I finally have an answer, so I’m just thrilled,” she said.