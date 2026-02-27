A Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed the hefty price she paid to find answers and solutions to her mystery facial disfigurement.

Reality star Brandi Glanville, 53, talked about her three-year medical journey with mystery symptoms, including facial paralysis and losing teeth, in the I Do, Part 2 podcast with Susan Noles and Kathy Swarts of The Golden Bachelor.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was the first interview since Glanville underwent her life-saving breast explant surgery in early February.

“I just started feeling sick about three years ago,” she told the hosts. She said that in the beginning, most of her symptoms were in her neck and face, and later spread to her joints.

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Brandi Glanville at the grand opening of Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Clinic West Hollywood in 2024. Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

“I felt like I was a hundred years old,” the former model said.

“Like I would go to sit down, and it would take me like five minutes to stand up. I can’t even explain it. I just felt like I had brain fog,” Glanville said, adding, “I would get up and go into the pantry and not know why I was in the pantry.”

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked what drove her to have her implants removed, Glanville answered, “I mean, they were making me sick.”

“I went to 21 doctors,” the reality star noted, revealing that the cost of her visits and treatments totaled a shocking $200,000.

“Like I had insurance with the people at my insurance—Kaiser—let’s just say sucks," she said, continuing, “So I was like paying out of pocket to see specialists, infectious disease doctors, you know, rheumatologists.”

“Like every doctor you can think of, I saw,” Glanville said, adding that not one of the doctors suggested her troubles were caused by her breast implants, “Because I had mammograms that were fine.”

Eddie Cibrian and Brandi Glanville in Beverly Hills, California, in 1998. Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Glanville discovered answers when she noticed one of her breasts was appearing smaller and feeling harder than the other. Her new manager got worried.

“She told me that she had 15 breast implant surgeries. She almost died from it. It took her like five years,” GLanville said, adding, “She goes, ‘You need to get a sonogram, like tomorrow. ‘ And so I went to this new place that, like, usually sonograms give you 6,000 images, this one gives you 30,000 images.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s when health care professionals discovered that one of Glanville’s breast implants had burst.

In one of her first appearances since making her ordeal public, Brandi Glanville and Rachel Strauss attended a screening of Strauss's documentary "Side Effects May Include” at the Sundance Film Festival on January 25, 2026, in Park City, Utah. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Rachel Strauss

Brandi said she felt better instantly after the surgery.

“I’m two weeks out right now,” she said. “The first week I was like up, I like I would sit down, I would jump up. I was going in the kitchen. I was actually doing too much because I was so excited to be moving.“

Glanville said that she still had “really hard lumps” in her neck, “because it’s going to take some time for them to go away,” but she was now feeling good.