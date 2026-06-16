Lifestyle OFF TO THE RACES The Strict Dress Code Behind King Charles’ Royal Ascot Look The rare style protocols, unknown to most Americans, are reserved for the most formal daytime events. Getty Images

Royal Ascot kicked off on Tuesday, and the royals in attendance dressed accordingly.

The annual five-day festival is held at the Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, England. It began in 1711, when Queen Anne founded Ascot Racecourse, and has been attended by members of the British Royal Family ever since.

On June 16, racehorse enthusiasts King Charles III, 77, and Queen Camilla, 78, attended the first day of the event, where they appeared to be in good spirits.

King Charles and Queen Camilla pictured in a horse and carriage during the royal procession ahead of the Royal Ascot races. Toby Melville/Reuters

The couple, who own and breed horses, looked visibly excited as they watched the race from the Royal Enclosure.

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Mission Central, a horse ridden by Ryan Moore, sprints to the finish line on the first day of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse. John Walton - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

To sit in the Royal Enclosure—the most prestigious viewing area at Royal Ascot—one must be personally invited, sponsored by two members of the enclosure, and approved by King Charles’s personal representative.

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Queen Camilla and King Charles are enthusiastic about horse races. Toby Melville/Reuters

While other Royal Ascot guests typically wear formal attire, those in the ultra-elite Royal Enclosure must adhere to “morning dress,” a formal dress code unfamiliar to most outside of the United Kingdom.

In this instance, King Charles wore a light gray tailcoat and matching dress pants, layered over a cream-colored vest with a chain and a blue dress shirt with a white collar.

King Charles III sets a stylish example for how to dress for Royal Ascot. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

He accessorized with a black top hat, also referred to as a “topper,” according to Ascot, a light pink-and-blue patterned tie, a Union Jack flag pinned to the center of his tie, and black Oxford shoes.

He picked a pink, white, and blue patterned pocket square for Tuesday’s festivities and adorned his lapel with a bright blue cornflower boutonniere beside a golden brooch.

King Charles in morning dress on Derby Day at Epsom racecourse in Surrey, England, in June 1986. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Cornflower—which grows at King Charles’s countryside residence, Highgrove House—is a symbolic accent featured in many of Charles’s outfits.

Morning Dress, Explained: A Brief Guide to the Formal Daytime Dress Code

Morning dress is reserved for the most formal occasions held before 6 p.m., such as royal weddings and highly prestigious social events.

White tie, which is reserved for royal engagements and state dinners, calls for tailcoats, bow ties, and ball gowns. It is stricter than the better-known black-tie dress code—often incorrectly presumed by Americans to be the most formal level of evening wear—which allows for cocktail-length dresses and standard tuxedos.

Because they held their wedding as a civil ceremony, King Charles opted for morning dress for his wedding to Queen Camilla in 2005. Prince Harry, Prince William, and Tom Parker Bowles all matched the king in traditional gray striped pants. Hugo Bernand/Anwar Hussein Collection via Getty Images

For men, morning dress means a single-breasted tailcoat and formal trousers—traditionally in the spongebag style. The ensemble should also include a dress shirt, a vest, a tie, and a top hat, according to British menswear label Oliver Brown.

Traditionally, the outfit also included a cane, but the royal family has opted for hooked-handle umbrellas.

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, showing an example of the “morning dress” dress code at the 2023 Royal Ascot. Karwai Tang/WireImage

For women, the dress code typically calls for a dress with a conservative neckline and straps on both shoulders, each at least one inch wide (in other words, one-shoulder or off-the-shoulder need not apply, but sleeves or thick tank straps are OK). The hem can be no shorter than just above the knee. A trouser suit that meets the same criteria is also acceptable.

At most events calling for morning dress, women must wear a hat or a fascinator. However, in the Royal Enclosure at Royal Ascot, women over 17 must wear a hat, not a fascinator, according to Ascot.

Queen Camilla opted for a light blue dress for the first day of the 2026 Royal Ascot on June 16, 2026. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

On June 16, Queen Camilla’s look included a long-sleeved tailored light blue dress, a matching hat, and a white clutch.

She paired the look with the same cap-toe Chanel pumps and Cullinan V diamond brooch she wore for Royal Ascot in 2025.

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