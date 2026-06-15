Lifestyle BFFS King Charles Wears Gen-Z Accessory for the Year’s Biggest Royal Event His Majesty appeared to pay tribute to his 11-year-old granddaughter. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

King Charles III, 77, celebrated the United Kingdom’s biggest ceremonial event of the year by pairing his traditional uniform with an unexpected accessory.

On Saturday, the British monarch and his family attended the annual Trooping the Colour event in London, where he appeared to wear a sweet nod to his granddaughter, Princess Charlotte.

As custom, King Charles, who is the Colonel-in-Chief of the Regiments of the Household Division, wore a red field marshal uniform.

King Charles III during Trooping the Colour on June 13, 2026, in London, England. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Although His Majesty typically steers clear of hand jewelry, this year, he paired the ensemble with two decidedly untraditional accessories: colorful handmade bracelets.

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King Charles's bracelets were clearly visible as he waved from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 13, 2026. Chris J. Ratcliffe/Reuters

The braided friendship bracelets are widely believed to have been made by Princess Charlotte, the daughter of Prince William, 43, and Princess Kate, 44.

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The royal family greets onlookers from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. From left: Queen Camilla, King Charles III, Prince William, Princess Catherine, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince Louis. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The gift may be linked to the 11-year-old princess’s love of American singer Taylor Swift.

During Swift’s ultra-popular Eras Tour, her fans helped popularize the trend of making and swapping friendship bracelets.

The trend originated from Swift’s 2022 song, “You’re On Your Own, Kid,” in which she sings, “So make the friendship bracelets / take the moment and taste it.”

Princess Charlotte attended one of the London concerts in 2024. After that, the young royal has been spotted wearing multiple handmade friendship bracelets.

The fashion choice has been visible at various occasions, including the 2024 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Final.

Princess Charlotte often wears friendship bracelets similar to those worn by King Charles. Pictured here at the 2024 Wimbledon. Susan Mullane/USA Today Sports via Reuters

Prince William has also been spotted wearing a similar style of friendship bracelet.

In 2024, during his trip to South Africa, the Prince of Wales matched his navy blue suit with a blue friendship bracelet that read “papa.”

This bracelet, too, was suspected to have been made by Princess Charlotte.

Prince William wore a friendship bracelet with the word "Papa" at the United for Wildlife Global Showcase 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. Ian Vogler/Pool via Getty Images

Trooping the Colour is a historical event dating back to 1748.

The tradition started after King George II decided to celebrate his birthday in June, as the weather on his real birthday in November would not have been suitable for an outdoor parade.

Queen Camilla, King Charles, Prince William, Princess Catherine, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince Louis at the Trooping the Colour parade. Chris J. Ratcliffe/Reuters

King Charles III, too, is an autumn child, having been born on November 14, 1948.

The braided bracelets on King Charles’s right wrist were visible as the king and queen waved at the balcony of Buckingham Palace before the annual flyby.

Prince George of Wales and his younger sister, Princess Charlotte, rode in the Ascot Landau for the ceremonial occasion. Karwai Tang/WireImage

The royal couple stood next to the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as Princess Charlotte and her brothers, Prince George, 12, and Prince Louis, 8.

The family voiced gratitude for those who participated in the June 13 event in the caption of a photo posted to the Royal Family’s official Instagram account.

King Charles III thanked the members of the Armed Forces who took part in the annual event. Instagram/theroyalfamily

"With thanks to the 1,400 members of the Armed Forces who took part in today’s Trooping the Colour, and with special mention to the Grenadier Guards who trooped their new Colour,“ the caption reads. ”We salute you."

King Charles III pictured wearing a yellow and red braided friendship bracelet on his way to the Palace of Westminster in London in July 2024. Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Reuters

King Charles has also worn his friendship bracelets previously, including at the 2024 State Opening of Parliament.

Many online commentators think that the monarch’s humble sartorial choice is proof of his close relationship with his granddaughter.

On Reddit, one user wrote, “The King of England wearing his granddaughter’s arts and crafts as he would wear gold and diamonds is EXACTLY the modern monarchy I want.”

Another added, “That’s sweet, handmaid gifts from grandchildren are just lovely and thoughtful, the children feel so proud when you wear them especially to family events.”

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