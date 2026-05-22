Princess Diana’s Iconic Blue Dress Returns to Cannes 39 Years Later
A young actress paid homage to the late Princess Diana by replicating her iconic Cannes Film Festival look.
On Monday, French-Russian star Anastasia Andrushkevich walked the red carpet at the premiere of Fjord in Cannes. Her icy-blue gown was reminiscent of a look Princess Diana wore at the same event almost four decades earlier.
In 1987, Princess Diana attended the Cannes Film Festival for the first and last time in a light blue look with a flowing hem and a matching chiffon scarf.
At Cannes, a 25-year-old Diana attended a screening of The Whales of August, a drama starring Bette Davis, and went to dinner with her then-husband, Prince Charles, who is now King Charles III.
Andrushkevich’s floor-length dress was not an identical replica of Lady Diana’s gown, though its similarities struck immediate nostalgia in anyone who remembered the 1987 look.
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The original dress, which was auctioned in 2003 for $108,000, according to Vogue, was designed by French-born fashion designer Catherine Walker, who is still favored by Princess Catherine, the wife of Diana’s eldest son, Prince William.
Andrushkevich’s strapless dress was custom-made for the French-Russian actress and professional pianist by Mehmet Ozden, according to Vogue.
While both designs were icy-blue, strapless, and light, they had one significant difference.
Andrushkevich’s dress featured horizontal draping around her breasts and torso; Diana’s featured criss-crossed draping around her waist.
The 21-year-old starlet styled the gown, as Diana did, with a light chiffon scarf softly placed around her neck, the ends falling behind her back.
Her blond hair was also styled with a voluminous blowout, a signature of Diana’s.
But Andrushkevich made some styling choices that differed from those of the beloved royal.
Andrushkevich opted to style her dress with dangling silver spiral earrings and open-toe shoes.
Diana, on the other hand, wore diamond-and-sapphire chandelier earrings and ice-blue pumps.
Diana’s 1987 outfit, too, was inspired by a legendary royal: Princess Grace of Monaco, formerly Grace Kelly.
The actress wore a blue gown with spaghetti straps and a thin chiffon stole in Alfred Hitchcock’s To Catch a Thief in 1955—a romantic thriller also filmed at the French Riviera.
The two women met in 1981, shortly after Diana’s engagement to then-Prince Charles and just over a year before Kelly’s tragic death in a car accident.
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