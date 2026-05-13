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King Charles Makes Rare Appearance Wearing Coronation Crown

The British monarch first wore the historic headpiece in May 2023.

Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker
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King CharlesWASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 28: King Charles III arrives for a state dinner at the White House on April 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. In his first visit to the U.S. as the British monarch, King Charles III addressed a joint meeting of Congress as part of a multi-day trip to the nation's capital, New York City, and Virginia celebrating the United States of America's 250th anniversary of its independence. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

King Charles III made a rare appearance wearing a historic headpiece.

On Wednesday, King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived at the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London in royal regalia.

At the ceremonial event that symbolizes the start of the new parliamentary year, the King, 77, wore the Imperial State Crown.

King Charles III wore the Imperial State Crown at the State Opening of Parliament on May 13, 2026, in London.

King Charles III wore the Imperial State Crown at the State Opening of Parliament on May 13, 2026, in London.

Chris Jackson/Pool via Reuters

The British crown jewel was made for King George VI’s coronation in 1937 and readjusted for Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953.

It was placed atop her coffin during her state funeral at Westminster Hall in London on September 19, 2022.

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Britain's King Charles attends a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London, to celebrate frontline workers from across the United Kingdom and to recognise the dedication and contributions of those who serve their communities through volunteering, supporting charitable causes, and working in emergency services. Picture date: Tuesday May 12, 2026.
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The 2.3-pound headpiece, which has a gold frame and a velvet cap, features 3,170 stones, including an astounding 2,868 diamonds.

King Charles wore the Imperial State Crown for the first time on his Coronation day on May 6, 2023.

King Charles III wore the Imperial State Crown for the first time after his coronation on May 6, 2023. Pictured here with Queen Camilla, who wore a modified version of Queen Mary's Crown for the occasion.

King Charles III wore the Imperial State Crown for the first time after his coronation on May 6, 2023. Pictured here with Queen Camilla, who wore a modified version of Queen Mary's Crown for the occasion.

Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images

In line with custom, he switched to the crown after his crowning with St. Edward’s Crown, an almost five-pound headpiece used only at the moment of coronation.

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The Imperial State Crown is commonly worn by the reigning monarch at the State Opening of Parliament, although Queen Elizabeth II made some exceptions.

King Charles has worn the piece twice before at the parliamentary event, first in November 2023 and again in July 2024.

King Charles gave the King's speech during the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London on May 13, 2026.

King Charles gave the King's speech during the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London on May 13, 2026.

House of Commons/Roger Harris/Handout via Reuters

He paired the Imperial State Crown with the Robe of State to deliver the traditional Monarch’s Speech in the House of Lords chamber.

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The Monarch’s Speech is written by the government and lists policies and legislation proposals for the next parliamentary year.

Queen Camilla, 78, also donned a historic headpiece for the event.

Queen Camilla wore the Diamond Diadem during the State Opening of Parliament on May 13, 2026.

Queen Camilla wore the Diamond Diadem during the State Opening of Parliament on May 13, 2026.

Suzanne Plunkett/Pool via Reuters

She wore the Diamond Diadem, a crown worn by every British queen since 1830, typically at the State Opening of Parliament.

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla pose with Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney and his wife Diana Fox Carney, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, May 26, 2025. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS
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The crown, designed for George IV‘s coronation in 1820, has 1,333 diamonds.

Queen Camilla wore the headpiece for the first time at the State Opening of Parliament in November 2023.

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Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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