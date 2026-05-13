King Charles Makes Rare Appearance Wearing Coronation Crown
King Charles III made a rare appearance wearing a historic headpiece.
On Wednesday, King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived at the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London in royal regalia.
At the ceremonial event that symbolizes the start of the new parliamentary year, the King, 77, wore the Imperial State Crown.
The British crown jewel was made for King George VI’s coronation in 1937 and readjusted for Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953.
It was placed atop her coffin during her state funeral at Westminster Hall in London on September 19, 2022.
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The 2.3-pound headpiece, which has a gold frame and a velvet cap, features 3,170 stones, including an astounding 2,868 diamonds.
King Charles wore the Imperial State Crown for the first time on his Coronation day on May 6, 2023.
In line with custom, he switched to the crown after his crowning with St. Edward’s Crown, an almost five-pound headpiece used only at the moment of coronation.
The Imperial State Crown is commonly worn by the reigning monarch at the State Opening of Parliament, although Queen Elizabeth II made some exceptions.
King Charles has worn the piece twice before at the parliamentary event, first in November 2023 and again in July 2024.
He paired the Imperial State Crown with the Robe of State to deliver the traditional Monarch’s Speech in the House of Lords chamber.
The Monarch’s Speech is written by the government and lists policies and legislation proposals for the next parliamentary year.
Queen Camilla, 78, also donned a historic headpiece for the event.
She wore the Diamond Diadem, a crown worn by every British queen since 1830, typically at the State Opening of Parliament.
The crown, designed for George IV‘s coronation in 1820, has 1,333 diamonds.
Queen Camilla wore the headpiece for the first time at the State Opening of Parliament in November 2023.
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