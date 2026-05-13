Lifestyle heavy is the crown King Charles Makes Rare Appearance Wearing Coronation Crown The British monarch first wore the historic headpiece in May 2023. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

King Charles III made a rare appearance wearing a historic headpiece.

On Wednesday, King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived at the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London in royal regalia.

At the ceremonial event that symbolizes the start of the new parliamentary year, the King, 77, wore the Imperial State Crown.

King Charles III wore the Imperial State Crown at the State Opening of Parliament on May 13, 2026, in London. Chris Jackson/Pool via Reuters

The British crown jewel was made for King George VI’s coronation in 1937 and readjusted for Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953.

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It was placed atop her coffin during her state funeral at Westminster Hall in London on September 19, 2022.

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The 2.3-pound headpiece, which has a gold frame and a velvet cap, features 3,170 stones, including an astounding 2,868 diamonds.

King Charles wore the Imperial State Crown for the first time on his Coronation day on May 6, 2023.

King Charles III wore the Imperial State Crown for the first time after his coronation on May 6, 2023. Pictured here with Queen Camilla, who wore a modified version of Queen Mary's Crown for the occasion. Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images

In line with custom, he switched to the crown after his crowning with St. Edward’s Crown, an almost five-pound headpiece used only at the moment of coronation.

The Imperial State Crown is commonly worn by the reigning monarch at the State Opening of Parliament, although Queen Elizabeth II made some exceptions.

King Charles has worn the piece twice before at the parliamentary event, first in November 2023 and again in July 2024.

King Charles gave the King's speech during the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London on May 13, 2026. House of Commons/Roger Harris/Handout via Reuters

He paired the Imperial State Crown with the Robe of State to deliver the traditional Monarch’s Speech in the House of Lords chamber.

The Monarch’s Speech is written by the government and lists policies and legislation proposals for the next parliamentary year.

Queen Camilla, 78, also donned a historic headpiece for the event.

Queen Camilla wore the Diamond Diadem during the State Opening of Parliament on May 13, 2026. Suzanne Plunkett/Pool via Reuters

She wore the Diamond Diadem, a crown worn by every British queen since 1830, typically at the State Opening of Parliament.

The crown, designed for George IV‘s coronation in 1820, has 1,333 diamonds.

Queen Camilla wore the headpiece for the first time at the State Opening of Parliament in November 2023.

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