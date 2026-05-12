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King Charles Reveals Rare Detail About His Cancer Treatment

The subtle admission came during his visit with cancer patients in London.

Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker
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Britain's King Charles attends a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London, to celebrate frontline workers from across the United Kingdom and to recognise the dedication and contributions of those who serve their communities through volunteering, supporting charitable causes, and working in emergency services. Picture date: Tuesday May 12, 2026.

Aaron Chown/Pool via Reuters

King Charles III revealed a rare detail regarding the effects of his cancer treatments on his body.

The 77-year-old spoke with cancer patients and staff while visiting Guy’s Cancer Centre in London on Monday.

When one patient, Raymond Burgess, 69, made a comment about chemotherapy to the British monarch, King Charles took the opportunity to relate.

King Charles III met with patients during his visit to Guy's Hospital's Cancer Centre in London on May 11, 2026.

King Charles III met with patients during his visit to Guy's Hospital's Cancer Centre in London on May 11, 2026.

Eddie Mulholland/Pool via Reuters

Burgess shared that the cancer treatment left an unpleasant taste in his mouth.

“It’s an awful sort of metallic taste,” King Charles responded, according to The Telegraph.

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Sensory changes are a widely reported side effect of chemotherapy. A metallic taste is sometimes referred to as “chemo mouth.“

King Charles added, “It doesn’t exactly help with eating.”

King Charles III and Queen Camilla pictured at the Royal Albert Hall, celebrating the 50th anniversary of The King's Trust in London on May 11, 2026.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla pictured at the Royal Albert Hall, celebrating the 50th anniversary of The King's Trust in London on May 11, 2026.

Aaron Chown/Pool via Reuters

The comment came over two years after the British monarch was diagnosed with cancer in January 2024, though it would not be made public until one month later.

King Charles III
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He has since undergone treatments, but the palace has not shared details of the treatments or the type of cancer the king has.

King Charles previously shared with an army veteran, Aaron Mapplebeck, that he lost his taste following his early cancer treatment, according to Mapplebeck.

In May 2024, British Army veteran Aaron Mapplebeck told reporters that, after Mapplebeck shared his experience losing his sense of taste after cancer treatments, the King said that the same thing had happened to him.

King Charles III pictured before the Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London on May 6, 2026.

King Charles III pictured before the Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London on May 6, 2026.

Aaron Chown/Pool via Reuters

Since his diagnosis, King Charles has advocated for cancer care.

In April 2025, Buckingham Palace organized a reception for cancer charities and organizations. On a booklet, handed out during the event, King Charles wrote a personal message.

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“Each diagnosis, each new case, will be a daunting and at times frightening experience for those individuals and their loved ones,” he wrote.

Continuing, “But as one among those statistics myself, I can vouch for the fact that it can also be an experience that brings into sharp focus the very best of humanity.”

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In December 2025, King Charles shared positive news of his cancer journey.

During Channel 4’s Stand Up To Cancer 2025 broadcast, he said, “Thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to ‘doctors’ orders,’ my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the New Year.”

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Earlier reports claimed that the king’s cancer is incurable.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrives for a visit to the National Curling Academy on January 20, 2026, in Stirling, Scotland.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrives for a visit to the National Curling Academy with Prince William on January 20, 2026, in Stirling, Scotland.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Another member of the royal family also underwent cancer treatment the same year. Kate Middleton, the wife of King Charles’s grandson, Prince William, was diagnosed with cancer in February 2024 following abdominal surgery and began chemotherapy soon thereafter.

Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives for the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on December 5, 2025 in London, England. Led by The Princess and supported by The Royal Foundation, the annual event offered a chance to pause and reflect on the values of love, compassion, and the connections we share. The service also highlighted remarkable individuals from across the UK who have demonstrated extraordinary kindness, empathy, and support within their communities.
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The Princess of Wales announced she was “cancer-free” in September 2024.

Kate Middleton photographed September 2025.

Kate Middleton photographed in September 2025.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

In January 2025, after visiting The Royal Marsden—the London hospital where she was treated, she shared a positive update about her health.

“It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery,” she wrote on X.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and William, Prince of Wales attend the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England.
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Princess Catherine added that adjusting to her new normal would take time, but she was looking forward to the rest of the year.

“There is much to look forward to,” she wrote, adding, “Thank you to everyone for your continued support.”

Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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