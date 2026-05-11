Lifestyle chin up Mom-of-Three Gets the Face & Neck Lift Results of Her Dreams “For the first time in a long time, it’s finally my turn to take care of me.” The Daily Beast/Chari Pack

In her late forties, Chari Pack began to think a lot about the appearance of her neck. She worried that the skin was starting to sag, and about how rapidly it was losing elasticity.

“I’ve always feared the ‘turkey neck’ because my grandmother had it really bad,” Pack, now 51, told The Looker. “And I’ve always known I wanted to do something to fix that.”

Chari Pack wanted to address her neck with plastic surgery. Chari Pack

The timing, however, was never right for the busy entrepreneur from Utah who shares seven children with her husband.

But after she turned 51, she felt it was time to do things for herself.

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“I’ve raised three amazing boys, worked hard, taken care of my parents, built and sold businesses, now it’s MY TURN to do things for me, and I don’t feel bad about it,” she wrote on Instagram, adding, “Neither should you.”

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After researching neck lifts, Pack decided she also wanted to undergo a facelift, as her face might otherwise look disproportionate to her neck over time.

“I thought, ‘you know what, I’ll just go big and just do the full deep plane,” she said. “It’ll look more natural than part of my face being altered.”

She visited multiple doctors before settling on board-certified facial plastic surgeon Dr. Eric Cerrati.

During her consultation, Pack started to think of all the different procedures she could get done while under anesthesia, like undergoing a CO2 treatment or getting her “lips done.”

Chari Pack experienced a lot of bruising after her surgery, but described the pain as a "bad migraine" at worst. Chari Pack

But when she proposed her plans to Dr. Cerrati, he told her she did not need them. (“I really liked that he wasn’t trying to sell me on things,” Pack told us.) Instead, the surgeon suggested a brow lift to Pack.

Before that consultation, Pack had never heard of the procedure, but she is not thrilled to have undergone it.

Chari Pack wanted to address her neck with plastic surgery. Chari Pack/Dr. Cerrati

In March, as her makeover approached, Pack grew nervous. “I had a lot of anxiety going in because I didn’t know what to expect with the recovery,” she recalled.

Thankfully, the $31,000 operation went well, and her recovery was (relatively) easy.

“The highest pain I had was a really kind of a bad migraine,” she noted.

Chari Pack did aim to look 20 years younger, but wanted her results to appear natural. Chari Pack/Dr. Cerrati

During her recovery, she only needed her husband’s help with applying antibacterial ointment during the first week.

She documented her journey on Instagram, partly to keep herself busy during her mandatory downtime and partly to help other women considering the procedure.

Chari Pack wanted to share her plastic surgery journey on social media to help other women considering similar procedures. Chari Pack/Dr. Cerrati

When researching facelifts, Pack had a hard time finding information online. She did not know anyone close to her who had undergone it—at least, that’s what she assumed until long after her surgery was over.

“So many women are scared to talk about this stuff, which I think is sad,” she told The Looker. “Then, after I talked about my journey, so many of my own friends came out of the woodwork saying, ‘Oh, I did have a facelift five years ago,’ and they just have never dared to share that, which I think is sad too.”

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Her goal for the transformation was never to look 20 years younger, but to recognize the person in the mirror.

After I talked about my journey, friends came out of the woodwork saying, ‘Oh, I did have a facelift five years ago’—they just never dared to share that.

“I just wanted to look and feel like myself again,” Pack said. “I think in our minds we just assume we’re going to be 25 forever. And as we start aging and gravity pulls everything down, you’re looking in the mirror going, ‘Wait, where did I go?’”

Chari Pack was pleased with her natural results, which did not change any of her features but helped her recognize the person she saw in the mirror again. Chari Pack

The verdict: 10 out of 10. She absolutely loves her natural-looking results.

“I just look like I normally used to look, and that was my goal,” she said. Had she not chosen to share her journey online, no one would have known she underwent the surgery, she added.

“I feel like the next 10 years of my life are more about me,” she said. “I’ve raised three kids, my youngest is 20... It’s time for me.”

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