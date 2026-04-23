Lifestyle REWINDING TIME ‘Real Housewives’ Star Shares Before-and-After Eye Rejuvenation Photos The 41-year-old realtor said the procedures she underwent “made a profound impact” on her appearance. Elyse Jankowski/Getty Images;Meghan King/Instagram

A Real Housewives of Orange County alum unveiled her latest plastic surgery, offering her social media followers a detailed look at each aspect of her rejuvenating treatments.

Meghan King, 41, who starred in the hit Bravo series for three seasons and is now a real estate adviser, documented the step-by-step process of her latest cosmetic procedure on her Instagram stories.

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“In the spirit of trying to remain looking the same age for as long as possible, I try to do little things along the way,” King told her followers.

Meghan King showed her social media followers her entire journey with an upper blepharoplasty, under-eye fat grafting, and UltraClear laser. Instagram/Meghan King

King traveled from New York City to Raleigh, North Carolina, for procedures performed by Dr. Heather Levites at LevityLifts. There, she underwent an upper blepharoplasty (eye lift), undereye fat grafting, and an UltraClear laser treatment.

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Upper blepharoplasty is a surgical procedure in which the surgeon removes excess upper eyelid skin to reduce sagging and achieve a more youthful appearance.

The fat-grafting process involved taking tissue from King’s flanks, purifying it, and injecting it into her undereye area through her cheeks.

This procedure may help reduce dark circles and plump the undereye area, which can sometimes appear hollow as we age and lose facial fat. Fat-grafting results can last for decades, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

King also underwent an ablative UltraClear laser treatment in her under-eyes to minimize the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

In her video, King says she was excited yet nervous prior to entering the clinic, where she would be operated on without anesthesia.

After surgical markings were applied to her face, she filmed herself reclining on the surgery table and later cheerfully leaving the operating room in a wheelchair.

The video then cuts to the next day, with King lying in bed, dark circles around her eyes, and her face swollen.

Meghan King's under-eyes were bruised in the first days following her surgery. Instagram/Meghan King

“These are the spots where she put my fat into my under eye,“ she says, pointing to marks in her cheeks. “You can tell, they kind of look like there’s a balloon there, so it’s going to go down dramatically.“

She says her worst pain is the “sunburn” feeling on her under eyes from the laser, while her upper eyelids feel like bruises.

The next day, King shows the dramatic purple-and-yellow bruising around her eyes, although according to her, her face feels much better than it looks.

Meghan King described the healing process as fairly easy and only mildly uncomfortable. Instagram/Meghan King

“It honestly feels like I have false eyelashes on,” she says, adding, “I feel something’s there and it feels mildly annoying but manageable.”

Meghan King showed her healing process from the first day to two weeks after. Instagram/Meghan King

King ends the video with selfies from her healing process, writing that she needed little downtime and flew back to New York six days after her procedure.

The last photos in the video are from 15 days after the procedure.

King is wearing makeup for the first time and smiling broadly. The photos are accompanied by the caption, “Really feeling myself now.”

15 days after the surgery, Meghan King was delighted by her results. Instagram/Meghan King

In the caption, King expressed her excitement about her subtle yet effective results and thanked her “brilliant” surgeon for helping her feel more confident.

“Overall, I feel beautiful, and not a soul knows I had a thing done,” she wrote, adding that she was, of course, referring to the time period before she chose to make her journey public.

In her Instagram stories, King said she could hardly look at her “before” photos anymore.

“This trifecta has made a profound impact on making my face and eyes more youthful, and I still look like the exact same person,” she wrote.

The comments around her results were largely positive.

“Looks amazing!” one fan wrote, adding, “And they didn’t take too much upper eyelid, which is my fear—they left you with just what you needed!”

Instagram/Meghan King

Dr. Levites also posted about King’s journey on her Instagram page, calling it “subtle, preventative, and completely transformative.”

“This is the power of prejuvenation,” she wrote. “Treating signs of aging before they fully settle in.”

The surgery was not performed to change King’s features, Dr. Levites wrote, only to “refresh what is already there.”

“The goal is always the same,” she said. “Look like yourself, just more rested and confident.”

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