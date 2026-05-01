Lifestyle YOU RAISE ME UP Martha Stewart’s Makeup Artist Shares Her Faux-Facelift Trick It’s a perfect technique for mature skin. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

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The trusted makeup artist of 84-year-old lifestyle mogul Martha Stewart shared her trick for a lifted look—no knives, scalpels, or downtime needed.

On Thursday, celebrity makeup artist Nicole Daisy Toye showed her followers a “quick and easy facelift” on Instagram.

Nicole Daisy Toye shared her contouring hacks for a no-knife facelift on Instagram. Instagram/Nicole Daisy Toye

First, she took a Westman Atelier Face Trace Cream Contour Stick ($48, Shop Now) in the shade Biscuit and, using a small makeup brush, applied the product along her jawline.

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“Shading this area will create some structure to the jawline,” she explained. “If you’re getting jowls here, shade it.”

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The shade was just slightly darker than her skin tone, and she applied the product lightly, creating a natural-looking shadow that added sharpness to the lower half of her face.

Sephora $ 48 Westman Atelier Face Trace Cream Contour Stick Shop At Sephora

Then, Toye created shadows around her nose, “narrowing” its appearance.

She applied the contouring stick from the head of her eyebrows down the sides of her nose bridge with a brush.

“I’m using a color that has a little bit of taupe, so it’s not so warm,” she explained her product choice.

“Make sure you blend this,” Toye said, softening the lines with her finger. “There is nothing worse than seeing somebody who has contour lines going down. I’ve literally had to tell strangers to blend.”

Martha Stewart has trusted Nicole Daisy Toye with her makeup for over a decade. Pictured here at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills in 2020. Danny Moloshok/Reuters

Next, Toye—who will star on the next season of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New York City—shared her secret for all the women dreaming of those Martha Stewart cheekbones.

She switched to a warmer shade, Truffle, to bronze her cheeks.

Tapping the product from the apples of her cheeks to the outer corners of her eyes with a blush brush, she said, “This makes your cheekbones pop and gives you some life back.”

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The last part of her contouring routine was the tip of her nose.

“I always do a little nose dusting,” Toye said, adding some of the Truffle color lightly to the tip of her nose with a brush and her finger.

Looking at the camera with her contoured and bronzed skin, she said, “I feel like that totally lifted my face.”

Nicole Daisy Toye said that she only needed one makeup product to give her lips "the perfect blushy color.” Instagram/Nicole Daisy Toye

To finish off the look, she lined her lips with the Kosas Hotliner Hyaluronic Acid Contouring Lip Liner ($22, Shop Now) in the shade Infinite.

Toye said she needed no lipstick when she used the lip product. “It just gives me the perfect blushy color.”

Sephora $ 22 Kosas Hotliner Hyaluronic Acid Contouring Lip Liner Shop At Sephora

In her caption, she wrote, “How to contour and bronze your face for a lifted, sculpted look using just 3 products” and added the hashtag #BestMakeupForWomenOver40.

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