Identical Triplets Reveal Their Matching Hair Transplants
Sean Virzi noticed his once-thick hairline was receding when he was just 26. One of three identical triplets, he delivered the news to his brothers, Mitchell and Alex, and expressed desire to undergo a hair transplant surgery.
His brothers initially made fun of him, but after Sean reminded them that they all share the same genetics, their attitudes quickly shifted.
The trio of brothers, known as “the Virzi triplets" on social media, are California-based comedians and social media influencers.
“That was terrifying,” Mitchell, now 33, told The Looker. “So we all got invested in it.”
The trio first underwent hair transplants in 2020, but the results were not as desired, and they continued to lose their hair.
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So, in February, the three flew to Turkey to undergo new hair transplant procedures and document the journey for their 1.4 million social media followers across Instagram and TikTok.
The first procedures took place in Los Angeles. The triplets underwent their surgeries at different times, with Alex’s being the first.
“Had to let the dumbest one test it out first just in case,” Sean joked.
The second time, however, the boys sought simultaneous solutions as a team. They underwent their surgeries on the same day, spending eight hours at the Hair Center of Turkey in Istanbul.
First, they had their new hairlines designed.
Then, they had a unique bonding experience.
“We got to shave each other’s heads,” Alex told The Looker, describing the experience as “awesome.”
“Wasn’t much to shave on Sean. He had a legendary combover covering the balding,” Alex joked.
With the short hair, they joked they have not looked as identical since they were babies.
Although the day was long, the three brothers were sedated for their procedures and described the experience as painless.
The recovery was not entirely smooth sailing, however. While mostly painless, the process involved sleep issues.
“You have to sleep at an incline with a weird airline pillow,” Alex said of the first 10 nights following the operation.
And, there were also the aesthetic challenges.
“The first three months are the ugly duckling phase,” Alex shared. “Because you shed out the bulbs from the transplant and the new hair grows through.”
Eight weeks after the operation, the triplets feel great about their results, although it will take a couple more months to truly see the difference.
They chose to share their journey on social media not only because they strive for transparency, but also because they wanted to support all of their male followers who were filling their inbox with questions.
“If we can help any of our balding brethren fix their hair, then we’re stoked,” Mitchell shared.
The journey was a little for their female followers, too.
“We’re letting the ladies buy low right now before the new hair grows through,” Alex joked.
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