Lifestyle THREE MEN AND A SURGERY Identical Triplets Reveal Their Matching Hair Transplants When one triplet started going bald, the other two knew they’d be next. They took action together. The Virzi Triplets

Sean Virzi noticed his once-thick hairline was receding when he was just 26. One of three identical triplets, he delivered the news to his brothers, Mitchell and Alex, and expressed desire to undergo a hair transplant surgery.

His brothers initially made fun of him, but after Sean reminded them that they all share the same genetics, their attitudes quickly shifted.

The trio of brothers, known as “the Virzi triplets" on social media, are California-based comedians and social media influencers.

“That was terrifying,” Mitchell, now 33, told The Looker. “So we all got invested in it.”

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Alex, Mitchell, and Sean Virzi traveled to Istanbul to undergo hair transplant surgeries. The Virzi Triplets

The trio first underwent hair transplants in 2020, but the results were not as desired, and they continued to lose their hair.

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So, in February, the three flew to Turkey to undergo new hair transplant procedures and document the journey for their 1.4 million social media followers across Instagram and TikTok.

Before the procedure, the triplets shaved each other’s heads. The Virzi Triplets

The first procedures took place in Los Angeles. The triplets underwent their surgeries at different times, with Alex’s being the first.

“Had to let the dumbest one test it out first just in case,” Sean joked.

The second time, however, the boys sought simultaneous solutions as a team. They underwent their surgeries on the same day, spending eight hours at the Hair Center of Turkey in Istanbul.

First, they had their new hairlines designed.

The men's heads turned into maps ahead of their transplants. The Virzi Triplets

Then, they had a unique bonding experience.

“We got to shave each other’s heads,” Alex told The Looker, describing the experience as “awesome.”

“Wasn’t much to shave on Sean. He had a legendary combover covering the balding,” Alex joked.

With the short hair, they joked they have not looked as identical since they were babies.

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Although the day was long, the three brothers were sedated for their procedures and described the experience as painless.

The recovery was not entirely smooth sailing, however. While mostly painless, the process involved sleep issues.

“You have to sleep at an incline with a weird airline pillow,” Alex said of the first 10 nights following the operation.

Alex Virzi described the first three months following the surgery as "the ugly duckling phase," and said sleeping was the hardest part of the recovery for the first 10. The Virzi Triplets

And, there were also the aesthetic challenges.

“The first three months are the ugly duckling phase,” Alex shared. “Because you shed out the bulbs from the transplant and the new hair grows through.”

Eight weeks after the operation, the triplets feel great about their results, although it will take a couple more months to truly see the difference.

The Virzi Triplets said they have not looked so much alike since they were babies. The Virzi Triplets

They chose to share their journey on social media not only because they strive for transparency, but also because they wanted to support all of their male followers who were filling their inbox with questions.

“If we can help any of our balding brethren fix their hair, then we’re stoked,” Mitchell shared.

Before the surgeries, the triplets were balding. Now, they are seeing their hair grow back thick. The Virzi Triplets

The journey was a little for their female followers, too.

“We’re letting the ladies buy low right now before the new hair grows through,” Alex joked.

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